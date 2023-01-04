Partisans became more active in the Russian Federation, trains stopped near Krasnoyarsk

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine says that on the night of 3-4 January, unknown people stopped the movement of trains near Krasnoyarsk, Russia, which the Defence Intelligence considers proof of the activation of the resistance movement in the Russian Federation.

Source: Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine records the activation of the resistance movement in the Russian Federation. On the night of 4 January in Russia, partisans once again stopped the movement of civilian trains and military trains on a section of the Trans-Siberian Railway near Krasnoyarsk."

Details: Russian media does not report anything about the incident on the railway near Krasnoyarsk.

The Defence Intelligence added that in 2023, "this is at least the sixth case of destruction of alarm units, centralization and blocking on the railway in different regions of Russia, which leads to violations in the traffic schedules of military trains."

According to the secret serviceʼs estimates, about 40 such cases of destruction of railway transformers and locomotives were recorded in 2022.

"A significant activation of railway partisans in Russia occurred after the announcement of partial mobilisation by Putin’s regime," the Defence Intelligence added.

