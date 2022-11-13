Partisans in Crimea claim they killed 30 invaders in hospitals

Russian military
“ATESH agents successfully eliminated 30 servicemen of the Russian army at military hospitals of Simferopol,” the guerilla movement said in its message.

Read also: In Mariupol, partisans set fire to house where Russian occupiers were quartered

“(These were) 30 (enemies), whom we helped reach the judgment of God.”

The partisans said their claims can be verified by checking the wards and morgues.

“Check the wards, check the morgues… (you can) burn the medical cards. You can deny this fact 300 times, but it’s true!”

Read also: Ukrainian partisans in occupied Melitopol reveal details of their activity

The partisans also published online on Nov. 12 a list of 25 names of Russians it said it had killed.

Partisans have been active in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion by Russia on Feb. 24.

As stated in a recently published article by the U.S. think tank the Institute for the Study of War, the Russians have never able to stamp out partisan activity in the occupied areas so as to protect their rear.

Read also: Former US general Hodges forecasts liberation of Mariupol and Crimea

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

