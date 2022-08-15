Partition: Why was British India divided 75 years ago?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mahatma Gandhi
    Mahatma Gandhi
    Pre-eminent leader of Indian nationalism during the British Raj
Indian and Pakistani troops lower flags together in a ceremony at the Wagah border crossing near Amritsar
Every evening since 1959, Indian and Pakistani troops have lowered their flags together at the Wagah border crossing

When Britain granted India independence, 75 years ago, the territory it had ruled over was divided, or partitioned, into India and the new state of Pakistan (with East Pakistan later becoming Bangladesh).

This created an upsurge of violence, in which approximately 15 million people were displaced and an estimated one million died.

India and Pakistan have remained rivals ever since.

Map of India after partition, showing British India divided into India and Pakistan, with East Pakistan becoming Bangladesh in 1971
Map of India after partition, showing British India divided into India and Pakistan, with East Pakistan becoming Bangladesh in 1971

Why was British India partitioned?

In 1946, Britain announced it would grant India independence.

No longer able to afford to administer the country, it wanted to leave as quickly as possible.

The last viceroy, Lord Mountbatten, set the date as 15 August 1947.

The population was about 25% Muslim, with the rest mostly Hindu but also Sikh, Buddhist and other religions.

Indian independence leaders Jawaharlal Nehru and Mohandas Gandhi talking together in the 1940s
Leading independence campaigners Jawaharlal Nehru and Mohandas Gandhi wanted an India that embraced all faiths

"The British used religion as a way of dividing people in India into categories," Prof Navtej Purewal, Indian fellow for the Arts and Humanities Research Council, says.

"For example, they created separate Muslim and Hindu lists of voters for local elections.

"There were seats reserved for Muslim politicians and seats reserved for Hindus.

"Religion became a factor in politics."

Map from about 1940 by Chaudry Rahmat Ali, showing possible territories for Pakistan, with territories in the north-west and north-east of British India, and with enclaves throughout the centre and south of the country.
Map from about 1940 by Chaudry Rahmat Ali, showing possible territories for Pakistan, with territories in the north-west and north-east of British India, and with enclaves throughout the centre and south of the country.

Dr Gareth Price, at the UK-based Chatham House foreign-policy institute, says: "When it looked likely that India would get independence, many Muslim Indians became worried about living in a country ruled by a Hindu majority.

"They thought they would be overwhelmed.

"They started to support political leaders who campaigned for a separate Muslim homeland."

Congress Party independence-movement leaders Mohandas Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru wanted a united India that embraced all faiths.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah seen arguing with Mohandas Gandhi about partition outside Jinnah's house in 1939
Muhammad Ali Jinnah disagreed strongly with Gandhi over independence.

But All-India Muslim League leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah demanded partition as part of the independence settlement.

"It would have taken a long time to get agreement about how a united India would work," Dr Price says.

"Partition seemed to be a quick and simple solution."

A young man with a weapon in the streets of Kolkata (Calcutta) during the Calcutta Killing of 1946, when an estimated 2,000 people died.
It is thought 2,000 people died in the 1946 Calcutta Killings, when Hindus and Muslims fought in the streets

How much suffering was caused by partition?

British civil servant Sir Cyril Radcliffe drew up the borders between India and Pakistan, in 1947, dividing the sub-continent very roughly into:

  • a central and southern part, where Hindus formed the majority

  • two parts in the north-west and north-east that were mostly Muslim

But Hindu and Muslim communities were scattered throughout British India.

About 15 million people travelled, often hundreds of miles, to cross the new frontiers.

And many were driven out of their homes by communal violence, starting with the 1946 Calcutta Killings, in which an estimated 2,000 died.

"The Muslim League formed militias and so did right-wing Hindu groups," says Dr Eleanor Newbigin, senior lecturer in South Asian history at SOAS, University of London.

"Terror groups would chase people out of their villages, to get more control for their own side."

Sikh refugees eating free food on the ground in a relief camp in Amritsar in 1947/1948.
Sikh refugees in a relief camp in Amritsar, in 1947-48 - 12-20 million people were uprooted by partition

Between 200,000 and one million people are estimated to have been killed or died of disease in refugee camps.

Tens of thousands of women, both Hindu and Muslim, were raped, abducted or disfigured.

What were the consequences of partition?

Since partition, India and Pakistan have repeatedly fought over who controls the province of Kashmir.

They have fought two wars over it (in 1947-8 and 1965), clashed in the 1999 Kargil crisis and currently administer different parts of it.

Map showing the border, or &quot;line of control&quot;, between Pakistani-administered Kashmir and Indian-administered Kashmir, and &quot;line of actual control&quot; separating Indian- and Chinese- administered Kashmir.
Map showing the border, or "line of control", between Pakistani-administered Kashmir and Indian-administered Kashmir, and "line of actual control" separating Indian- and Chinese- administered Kashmir.

India also intervened to support East Pakistan in its war of independence against Pakistan, in 1971.

Less than 2% of Pakistan's population is now Hindu.

"Pakistan has become more and more Islamic," Dr Price says.

"That is partly because so many of its population are now Muslim and there are so few Hindus left there.

"And India is now coming more under the influence of Hindu nationalism."

Destroyed buildings in Amritsar after widespread communal violence in March 1947.
Parts of Amritsar were reduced to rubble during riots in 1947 - Muslims wanted the city to be part of Pakistan but Hindus wanted it to remain in India

Dr Newbigin says: "The legacy of partition is distressing.

"It has created powerful religious majorities in both countries.

"The minorities have become smaller and more vulnerable than they were before."

Prof Purewal says: "It may have been possible in 1947 to have created a united India.

"It could have been a loose federation of states, including states where Muslims were the majority.

"But Gandhi and Nehru both insisted on having a unified state, controlled from the centre.

"They did not really consider how a Muslim minority might live within that kind of country."

Recommended Stories

  • Pakistan troops give their Indian mirrors treats

    STORY: Wing Commander of Pakistan Rangers, Aamir gave sweets to BSF Commandant, Jasbir Singh and posed for photographs.Pakistan attained its independence on August 14, 1947, a day ahead of its nuclear-armed rival India.After the completion of the partition, Mohammad Ali Jinnah was sworn in as the first Governor-General of Pakistan.

  • Split families still suffer after 75 years of India-Pakistan partition

    Thousands of families like the Baqai brothers remain divided three-quarters of a century after their countries were formed in the rupture of independence from British-ruled India in 1947. "I felt that I can't touch them," younger brother Abid Hasan told Reuters in New Delhi. It was good to see Ali Hasan in Karachi, but it was nothing like "a hug, a touch, shaking hands or talking to them" in person.

  • Caste in California: Tech giants confront ancient Indian hierarchy

    America's tech giants are taking a modern-day crash course in India's ancient caste system, with Apple emerging as an early leader in policies to rid Silicon Valley of a rigid hierarchy that's segregated Indians for generations. Apple, the world's biggest listed company, updated its general employee conduct policy about two years ago to explicitly prohibit discrimination on the basis of caste, which it added alongside existing categories such as race, religion, gender, age and ancestry. The inclusion of the new category, which hasn't been previously reported, goes beyond U.S. discrimination laws, which do not explicitly ban casteism.

  • Biden calls India an 'indispensable partner' on 75th anniversary of independence

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday congratulated India on 75 years of independence and said the United States and India were "indispensable partners" that would continue to work together to address global challenges in the years ahead. India will mark its 75th year of independence on Monday, celebrating the end of British colonial rule in 1947. "The United States joins the people of India to honor its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi's enduring message of truth and non-violence," Biden said in a statement, referring to the leader of India's independence movement.

  • McCaul says "there was no plan" ahead of U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

    Rep. Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, says the White House and State Department "put their head in the sand" regarding warnings about the U.S. pulling out of Afghanistan.

  • Independence Day: How Chicago Radio became the voice of India's freedom

    For two decades, Mumbai-based Chicago Radio became synonymous with India's freedom struggle.

  • “Life Is Like A Golgappa”: How Aamir Khan’s ‘Forrest Gump’ Adapts Tom Hanks Hit For Indian Audiences

    Bollywood legend Aamir Khan is set to debut his version of the hit film Forrest Gump, with some differences specially designed for Indian audiences. Khan told the BBC that Forrest’s line, “Life is like a box of chocolates,” has become, “Life is like a golgappa; your stomach feels full, but your heart always craves for […]

  • Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: Tributes for India's 'stock market king' who died at 62

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, also known as "the big bull" of Indian markets, has died at the age of 62.

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    Many semiconductor stocks slumped this year as investors fretted over concerns about slowing sales of PCs and smartphones, the potential overproduction of chips in response to the global chip shortage, and more conservative enterprise spending in a tougher macro environment. As a result, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Sector index has declined about 24% this year as the S&P 500 retreated just 12%.

  • Patriots coach Bill Belichick raved about one special teamer in preseason opener

    Bill Belichick was impressed by Myles Bryant's performance on Thursday.

  • Sri Lanka Allows China Research Ship to Dock After India Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka defended its decision to allow a Chinese scientific research ship to call at its shores after deferring an earlier request amid concerns raised by India and the US over such a move.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaUS Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates ChinaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or

  • Aussie, kiwi fall as China's recovery falters; yuan eases on surprise PBOC rate cut

    The greenback edged higher as traders continued to weigh data that has raised the possibility that U.S. inflation may be peaking against Federal Reserve policymakers' hawkish comments. The onshore yuan eased to a one-week low against the dollar after the PBOC unexpectedly cut key interest rates. The Australian dollar slid 0.27% to $0.7102, falling further away from the recent peak last Thursday, when it struck it highest level since June 10 at $0.7136.

  • The trauma of partition 75 years later and its creation of one of Marvel’s newest superheroes

    CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab looks at how the trauma of partition – otherwise known as the division of India into two independent countries – still affects South Asians generations later and how it has now created one of Marvel's newest superheroes.

  • U.S. congressional delegation meets Taiwan’s leader amid China anger

    Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen met Monday with a delegation of U.S. Congress members in a further sign of support among American lawmakers for the self-governing island that China claims as its own territory.

  • Murders at the border and attacks in Jalisco and Guanajuato stun Mexico

    An outbreak of violence in Ciudad Juarez, across the border from El Paso, and in the western states of Jalisco and Guanajuato have stunned even Mexicans accustomed to violence.

  • Japan cabinet minister visits Yasukuni shrine for war dead - Kyodo

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on Saturday became the first member of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet to visit the controversial Yasukuni shrine for war dead in Tokyo, Kyodo news agency reported. "I resolved to do my utmost for the peace and development of Japan, while thinking of the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe," Nishimura told reporters, according to Kyodo.

  • AP PHOTOS: The story of India, 75 years in the making

    NEW DELHI (AP) — “At the stroke of the midnight hour,” India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru said, “when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.” India was a free, independent country. Seventy-five years on, India is a vastly changed country.

  • Remember, Your GP2 Car Is Not Road Legal

    That did not stop one enterprising driver in the Czech Republic from taking his open wheeler for a spin on the street.

  • Op-Ed: What does Afghanistan look like after one year of Taliban rule?

    With the Taliban back in power and its Al Qaeda allies getting a new lease on life, the situation in Afghanistan will get worse before it gets better.

  • Jennifer Garner celebrates National Middle Child Day with a throwback photo

    The "Alias" actress reflected on growing up as a middle child in a fun Instagram post.