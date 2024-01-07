Partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures expected in Central Florida on Sunday

https://www.orlandosentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/7AM-WX-UPDATE-FOR-SENTINEL-12.mp4

After a few early morning showers, partly cloudy skies are forecast in Central Florida throughout Sunday, Spectrum News 13 Dual Certified Meteorologist Zach Covey said.

The clouds are expected to be thin, resulting in sunshine still peaking through, Covey said.

The high today will be 64 degrees and the low will be 50 degrees. Rain coverage is 20%.