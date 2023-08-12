Passing shower or two possible overnight; Rumbles of thunder to start tomorrow

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

A few storms around on Saturday

A storm or two may be strong to severe

More rain, storms on Monday

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

(Storm Center 7)

THIS EVENING & TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy this evening and overnight, Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney says. We may see a shower or two pass through overnight. Warm and muggy at night with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

(Storm Center 7)

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. The coverage of storms doesn’t look to be widespread in the afternoon, but we will have the ingredients to support a strong to severe storm.

(Storm Center 7)

Warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s.

(Storm Center 7)

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Clouds return in the evening with showers possible Sunday night.

MONDAY: Cloudy with showers and storms likely. The best severe weather ingredients look to set up south of our area, but we may still see some strong storms locally. Highs around 80.

TUESDAY: Very comfortable. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Dry with highs in the lower 80s.