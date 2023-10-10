Partly cloudy Tuesday; high of 73
The 2023 NHL season opens with a can't-miss tripleheader event. Here's what you need to know.
Hundreds of Israelis died on Saturday after Hamas terrorists crossed the border fence from Gaza in a surprise attack.
As United Auto Workers' (UAW) negotiations with the Big Three — GM, Stellantis, and Ford — roll on, union members at Mack Trucks made a bold move to reject a tentative deal with company management.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
SpaceX is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations that the company pays women and minority employees less than their white and male colleagues. The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court by SpaceX engineer Ashley Foltz, who says she was hired at a salary of $92,000, even though men with similar or less experience were offered as much as $115,000. According to her LinkedIn, Ashley was hired in September 2022 as a propulsion engineer.
A 2022 survey found that most people subscribe to at least four services.
Tuesday’s ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was a remarkable moment in American politics — and the next several weeks could be just as wild.
It's SO soft.
Five people were wounded Tuesday night and a search is still ongoing for the suspect.
Answers to questions (and there are many!) about the historic ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy — and where the House and Republican Party go from here.
Democrats could have swooped in at the last moment to save Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted as House speaker in an effort led by members of his own party.
MLS stuffs 34 regular-season rounds into less than eight months to eliminate only 11 of 29 teams. The other 18 make the playoffs, where one or two losses can override the February-to-October grind.
A busy Day 1 of postseason action is in the books, with two road teams surprising with victories in Game 1.
A previous report revealed the Seminoles to have made some curious decisions about how it counted male and female athletes.
For 2023, Samsung is bringing back its FE line, except this time it doesn't stand for "fan edition" anymore. Now a designation simply meant to denote more affordable versions of flagship Galaxy devices, on Tuesday Samsung announced the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE/FE+ and the Galaxy Buds FE.
Kevin McCarthy became the first speaker ever to be voted out of the position on Tuesday and lawmakers warned of weeks of chaos ahead.
The entire point of VAR is to correct egregious errors. Yet when the VAR himself made an egregious error, arcane protocols preempted any recourse.
A woman was reportedly in critical condition after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run, which flung her into the path of the driverless car.
Bakers, at the ready, it's time for Season 14 of 'The Great British Bake Off.'
Novavax gets green light from FDA, awaits CDC recommendation for booster COVID doses.