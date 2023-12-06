Partly sunny, cold today; Milder temperatures return tomorrow

Dec. 6—Today will be partly sunny and cold, with highs only reaching around 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy and cold, with temperatures dipping below freezing to around 30 degrees.

Thursday will be warmer and breezy, with clearing skies in the late morning. Highs will be around 53 degrees.

Tomorrow night will be mostly clear, with lows staying above freezing at around 40 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny, cool and breezy, with highs around 56 degrees.

Clouds will gradually increase overnight, with a slight chance of showers starting after midnight. Lows will be around 48 degrees.