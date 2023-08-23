Heat returns Wednesday, chance for some storms; Excessive Heat Watch in effect Thursday

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren counties, as well as Union and Wayne counties in Indiana for Thursday from noon to 9 p.m.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for Randolph County in Indiana starting Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. and goes until 12 a.m. Friday night.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Back to the heat Wednesday

Feeling like 105+ on Thursday

Relief arrives this weekend

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: Big time heat returns on Wednesday. Highs will climb back to the lower 90s. Humidity returns also which will push the feels like temperatures into the mid 90s. Partly sunny skies. There is a chance, not a guarantee, that a few storms make it into the northern Miami Valley. Best chances at running into these would be across the far northern portion of the area late morning into early afternoon.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be the hottest day of the week, and likely the hottest day of the year. Mid and some upper 90s are expected. The heat index will climb past 105 degrees. An Excessive Heat Watch is posted for the entire Miami Valley.

FRIDAY: Heat continues on Friday. A few storms may cool some off during the afternoon, but rain chances are only around 20%. Highs in the lower 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. More seasonable on Saturday with highs in the low 80s

SUNDAY: A great day. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. Highs around 80.