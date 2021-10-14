Partner of Chicago Officer Ella French released from hospital

The partner of slain Chicago police officer Ella French has been released from a rehab facility, CBS Chicago reported Thursday. The release of Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. comes more than two months after he was wounded and French was fatally shot during a traffic stop gone wrong.

Yanez was shot three times during the August 7 traffic stop. Few details have been released about the moments leading up to the shooting, which was allegedly carried out by one of the passengers in the stopped vehicle.

Yanez lost an eye and is still partially paralyzed, CBS Chicago reported. French, 21, was the first officer to be fatally shot in Chicago since 2018. Her death was mourned by many in the city.

"We will never forget the true bravery [Ella French] exemplified as she laid her life down to protect others," the Chicago police department said at the time.

Photos of Officer Yanez's from a GoFundMe page for the family. / Credit: GoFundMe

Two Chicago brothers, Emonte and Eric Morgan, were charged in connection with the shooting. Emonte was charged with one count of first-degree murder of a peace officer, two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Eric was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and obstruction of justice.

Another man, 29-year-old Jamel Danzy, was accused of giving one of the brothers the handgun used to kill French, CBS Chicago reported. Prosecutors said he knew the brother couldn't purchase firearms himself due to a felony conviction.

The Morgans are currently being held in a Chicago prison without bail, according to CBS Chicago.

Yanez was met outside his treatment facility with cheers and shouts of encouragement from a gathered crowd.

Officer Yanez as he leaves the treatment facility. / Credit: CBS Chicago

While he was in the facility, the community rallied around him and his family. A GoFundMe for Yanez' family exceeded its $350,000 goal with over 4,000 donations.

"I feel like my heart is going to burst," Nora LaPorta, Yanez Jr.'s aunt, told CBS Chicago when Yanez was released from the rehab facility. "I think many of the police can relate, because it could be them."

