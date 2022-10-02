Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Partner Communications is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.069 = ₪262m ÷ (₪5.2b - ₪1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Partner Communications has an ROCE of 6.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Wireless Telecom industry average of 6.1%.

In the above chart we have measured Partner Communications' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Partner Communications.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 6.9%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 30%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On Partner Communications' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Partner Communications can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 40% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

