Partner of Lord Ashcroft’s son held in Belize after police officer shot dead

Lizzie Roberts
·3 min read
Jasmine Hartin was alone with the police officer he died, a police spokesman said
The partner of Lord Ashcroft's son is in custody after a police officer was shot in Belize.

Jasmine Hartin, the partner of Andrew Ashcroft, whose father is Lord Ashcroft – the former deputy chairman of the Conservative party – was detained after police say she was found near where superintendent Henry Jemmott's body was discovered on Friday.

Mr Jemmott, a father of five, was found floating in the sea next to a pier off the eastern coast of Belize after being shot. Investigators said his police-issued firearm was found on the pier.

Police say the pair were alone together before he died.

However, Marie Jemmott Tzul, the officer’s sister, told The Telegraph they were not having an affair. "There was no romantic relationship at all," she said.

Mr Jemmott’s family claimed that the post-mortem examination had ruled out an accident or suicide. But the police have not confirmed this claim and the results of the inquest are due to be released on Monday.

The body of superintendent Henry Jemmott was found floating in the sea next to a pier off the eastern coast of Belize&#xa0;
The body of superintendent Henry Jemmott was found floating in the sea next to a pier off the eastern coast of Belize

“My brother would never kill himself. He had a passion for life. He was a family man and always looked forward to being with his five children and his fiancee. He did his work with integrity and always gave his best. He was very passionate about his work,” sadi Ms Jemmott Tzul.

It is understood Mr Jemmott, who had recently been posted to Belize City, had asked for time off to deal with “personal issues”.

Investigators said Ms Hartin and Andrew Ashcroft, 43, had been drinking together before the body was discovered in the early hours of Friday morning in the town of San Pedro.

Lord Ashcroft, 75, holds dual Belizean and British nationality and has represented Belize at the United Nations. He is yet to publicly comment on the incident.

His son Andrew, 43, recently launched a luxury tourist resort with his American-born partner, Ms Hartin, with whom he has two children.

Chester Williams, the Belize police commissioner, confirmed on Saturday that Mr Jemmott had been alone with Ms Hartin before he died.

Mr Williams told local media she initially did not want to give a statement, preferring to wait for the presence of her attorney. “In the absence of an explanation, she would have to be treated as the killer and we will proceed accordingly,” Mr Williams said.

The incident “seems rather personal and not a [random] attack,” Mr Williams added. “From what we know is that they are friends. From what we have been made to understand they were drinking. From investigation they were alone on the pier and yes they were both fully clothed.”

Mr Jemmott’s sister said on Sunday: “I spoke to him that night. He was in his room when he got the call. He would never have gone out unless it was with a friend or for a friend he knew well. He was always cautious and took measures to protect himself and his family.”

She added: “I do not know much about Jasmine Hartin, but I know once her family (the Ashcrofts) called on my brother he would definitely go out there to help them. He liked the family and would do anything for them.”

A police source in Belmopan, the capital of Belize, said: “The police have their suspicions about this ugly incident. It is very likely that Jasmine Hartin will appear in court tomorrow or sometime this week. She needs to cooperate with the police so they can get to the bottom of this.”

