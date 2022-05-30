Partner sessions at TC Sessions: Climate offer knowledge and insight

Lauren Simonds
·3 min read

We’re just about two weeks away from our first foray into climate tech at TC Sessions: Climate & The Extreme Tech Challenge 2022 Global Finals on June 14 in Berkeley, California — with an online day to follow on June 16. It’s going to be an epic day all around for many reasons — did you know that Bill Gates is one of the featured speakers?

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from and engage with the new wave of climate-tech entrepreneurs, early-stage founders, CEOs, scientists, researchers, engineers and the VCs who fund them.

You know what else you can’t afford to miss? Our 2-for-1 pass Memorial Day sale — it ends tonight at 11:59 pm (PT). Buy your pass now and save!

Pro Tip: Yes, TechCrunch editors will interview the leading voices in the fight against climate-change (check out the event agenda), but we'd be doing you a disservice if we didn’t remind you about our partner breakout sessions.

These expert-led, topic-specific partner sessions give you time to lean in, get more answers, discover new opportunities and connect with companies that support early-stage climate-tech startups.

Take a look at this impressive group of partners and what they’ll discuss. They’re ready with knowledge and resources to help you build a successful startup.

Powering the Future Through Transformative Tech

This panel jumps into the breakthrough tech innovations that are transforming industries to build a radically better world. How can business, government, philanthropy, and the startup community come together to create a better tomorrow? Hear from these seasoned investors and industry veterans about how technology can not only shape the future, but also where the biggest opportunities lie. Sponsored by XTC.

Speakers:
Jamey Butcher (CEO & President, Chemonics International), Philipp Gruener (Global Head of Due Diligence, Decisive Capital Management SA), Victoria Slivkoff (Executive Managing Director, Extreme Tech Challenge), & Bill Tai (Angel Investor; Partner Emeritus CRV; Co-Founder, Extreme Tech Challenge)

Reducing your cloud computing climate impact

Making the choice to deploy to the cloud is clearly the better choice for the climate, but you can further reduce your emissions by taking a couple of key steps. You are invited to attend this session to learn more about how the tech community is helping to mitigate climate change and a simple strategy to reduce your carbon footprint in the cloud. Sponsored by Platform.sh

Speakers:
Fred Plais (Co-Founder & CEO, Platform.sh)

TC Sessions: Climate 2022 takes place on June 14 in Berkeley, California (with an online day June 16). Be sure to soak up the knowledge waiting for you in our partner breakout sessions. And don’t wait another second to buy your pass — the Memorial Day 2-for-1 sale ends tonight at 11:59 pm (PT). Go forth and save!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions Climate 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

