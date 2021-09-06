Is Partners Bancorp's (NASDAQ:PTRS) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

If you want to know who really controls Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Partners Bancorp is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$154m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Partners Bancorp.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Partners Bancorp?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Partners Bancorp does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Partners Bancorp's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Partners Bancorp. The company's largest shareholder is Kenneth Lehman, with ownership of 42%. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 2.2% of common stock, and Fourthstone LLC holds about 1.3% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Lloyd Harrison, the CEO has 1.0% of the shares allocated to their name.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 11 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Partners Bancorp

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Partners Bancorp. It has a market capitalization of just US$154m, and insiders have US$69m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 48% stake in Partners Bancorp. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Partners Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors.

