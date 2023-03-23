Partners Group Holding Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

Partners Group Holding (VTX:PGHN) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: CHF1.87b (down 28% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: CHF1.00b (down 31% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 54% (down from 56% in FY 2021). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

  • EPS: CHF39.34 (down from CHF56.19 in FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Partners Group Holding EPS Beats Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) surpassed analyst estimates by 4.8%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 11% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.7% growth forecast for the Capital Markets industry in Switzerland.

Performance of the Swiss Capital Markets industry.

The company's shares are up 8.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Partners Group Holding that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

