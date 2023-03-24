Partners Group Holding (VTX:PGHN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To CHF37.00

Partners Group Holding AG (VTX:PGHN) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 31st of May to CHF37.00, which will be 12% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of CHF33.00. The payment will take the dividend yield to 4.0%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Partners Group Holding's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, Partners Group Holding was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 89% indicates it is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 37.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 81%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Partners Group Holding Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CHF6.25 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of CHF33.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 18% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

Partners Group Holding Could Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Partners Group Holding has grown earnings per share at 6.3% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Partners Group Holding's payments are rock solid. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments Partners Group Holding has been making. We don't think Partners Group Holding is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Partners Group Holding that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

