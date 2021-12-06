Partners or Partners in Crime? Maxwell-Epstein Bond Is Key to Her Trial

Larry Visoski, the silver-haired pilot who flew Jeffrey Epstein and his prominent friends all over the world, believed Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein had been a couple at some point, he told jurors last week at Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial.

And Maxwell had unique authority, Visoski said: In Epstein’s households, she was second in command only to Epstein himself. She was his “No. 2,” he said.

Later, when one of Maxwell’s lawyers cross-examined Visoski, the questioning zeroed in on the specifics of the relationship between Epstein and Maxwell. It “wasn’t totally clear” if they were ever in a romantic relationship, Visoski acknowledged. He had never seen them kiss or hold hands, he said. At one point, he described Maxwell as merely “one of the assistants” in Epstein’s office.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

It was the first of several moments of testimony during the first week of Maxwell’s federal trial in the New York City borough of Manhattan that underlined how the trial may hinge at least in part on the precise nature of her partnership with Epstein, whose shadow looms over the case even in death.

Beginning with opening statements and the questioning of witnesses, the crux of the case has become clear: Were Maxwell and Epstein partners, or partners in crime?

The first week of testimony showed prosecutors are trying to convince the jury that Maxwell was not only Epstein’s household manager and key employee, but also his close associate who had unique access to his private life. And the defense has sought to divorce Maxwell from Epstein’s infamy, arguing that her presence in his life does not make her complicit.

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to charges that she recruited, groomed and ultimately helped Epstein abuse young girls. He was awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges when he died in a Manhattan jail cell.

Prosecutors have repeatedly tried to place Maxwell and Epstein together, describing her as his “right hand,” and saying she was involved in “every detail of Epstein’s life.” They said she imposed strict rules for the staff and enforced a “culture of silence,” which allowed their abuse of minors to remain hidden.

Story continues

The government has suggested that their long, close relationship makes her culpable, even where she might not have been present for abuse that they say he carried out.

Maxwell “walked the girls into a room where she knew that man would molest them,” a prosecutor, Lara Pomerantz, said in the government’s opening statement. “She knew what was going to happen to those girls.”

But Maxwell’s lawyers, wherever possible, have sought to dissociate their client from Epstein, saying the two were often apart — keeping their own homes and traveling separately — and that Epstein spent time with other women.

Epstein “compartmentalized his life,” Bobbi Sternheim, one of Maxwell’s lawyers, told the jury in an opening statement last Monday, “showing only what he wanted to show to the people around him, including Ghislaine.”

Sternheim suggested Maxwell was only on trial because of her association with Epstein. “She is a scapegoat for a man who behaved badly,” she said.

The opposing visions of the relationship at the center of the case became clear quickly last Monday, the trial's first day, when the prosecution called one of Maxwell’s accusers, a woman identified only as Jane, to the witness stand.

She offered vivid testimony about how, at the age of 14 in 1994, she was eating ice cream with friends at a summer arts camp in Michigan when a “tall, thin woman” approached her with a “cute little Yorkie.”

Jane said the woman — Maxwell — was joined “a minute later” by a man who introduced himself as Epstein and talked with her about her interests. That brief encounter, Jane said, led to an invitation to Epstein’s Palm Beach, Florida, home for tea. That, in turn, led to regular visits with him and Maxwell, which soon gave way to her being sexually abused by both.

But during cross-examination, Laura Menninger, another defense lawyer, focused on what she suggested was evidence that Jane’s account of Maxwell’s involvement in the abuse had shifted and expanded in recent years.

Citing Jane’s first meeting with the government in September 2019, Menninger said an FBI agent’s notes showed she had given a different version of the summer camp encounter, in which Epstein, not Maxwell, had first approached the table.

“What you told the government,” Menninger said, “is that Ghislaine walked by with her dog, and Jeffrey Epstein came up to meet you, correct?”

“I wouldn’t have said that,” Jane said.

Had the FBI had made a mistake in the note taking? Menninger asked.

“Maybe they typed it up wrong,” Jane said.

After Menninger confronted Jane with other inconsistencies between what she earlier told investigators and her trial testimony, Jane replied, “Memory is not linear.”

In another example of each side’s contrasting approach in the trial, prosecutors introduced testimony and evidence of a set of strict rules governing Epstein’s households: nondisclosure agreements for employees, even a 58-page “Household Manual” for staff, instructing them not to make eye contact with Epstein and mandating they “NEVER disclose Mr. Epstein or Ms. Maxwell’s activities or whereabouts to anyone” unless otherwise instructed.

The prosecution has made it clear that Maxwell was a driving force behind these rules.

“That was by design, the defendant’s design,” Pomerantz told the jury, “because behind closed doors, the defendant and Epstein were committing heinous crimes. They were sexually abusing teenage girls.”

In the hands of Maxwell’s lawyers, though, these measures were the sensible precautions of a wealthy man who entertained powerful people, and who kept aspects of his life extremely private — including from Maxwell.

“He kept parts of his life locked from others,” Sternheim told the jury.

The defense, in cross-examination of the pilot, Visoski, elicited testimony that nondisclosure agreements were common in his line of work, especially when dealing with “high-profile people.”

“It’s a fairly normal request,” Visoski said, adding that he had never seen illegal activity onboard Epstein’s plane.

And as Epstein’s property manager, the defense suggested, Maxwell naturally had a role in enforcing the household rules, as well as supervising construction on Epstein’s private island, managing cleaning and repairs, and taking care of the horses and other animals on his Santa Fe, New Mexico, ranch.

Each side’s differing approach has also surfaced in debates held outside the jury’s presence.

In one such episode Friday, the parties argued over whether prosecutors could show the jury a suggestive photograph that appeared briefly in a video of a 2005 law enforcement search of Epstein’s Palm Beach house, which the government wanted to play for the jury.

The image depicts “a sexualized photograph of a clearly underage female” lying in Epstein’s lap, a prosecutor, Maurene Comey, told the judge. She said the photograph hung by the entrance to Epstein’s bedroom — a bedroom Maxwell almost always shared with him when they were at that residence, another former employee testified last week.

Everdell argued the image should be redacted on grounds it was prejudicial, particularly given there were no allegations Epstein or Maxwell were involved with prepubescent girls.

But Comey said the photo countered the defense’s depiction of Epstein as an “upstanding citizen who was surrounded by presidents and all sorts of important prominent people.”

Comey said she believed Maxwell’s lawyers were “setting up an argument” that Maxwell could not have possibly known Epstein was attracted to young girls because someone who spent so much time with such luminaries “couldn’t possibly have such a vile attraction.”

“This photograph is directly contradicting that argument,” Comey said, suggesting that the photograph and its location said as much about Maxwell as it did about Epstein.

The judge, Alison Nathan, agreed to let the jury see the image of the photograph in the video, saying, “I think the context is different than the photo in isolation.”

© 2021 The New York Times Company