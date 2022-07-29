Some partners of Ukraine again ‘itching’ for talks with Russia to resume, says FM Kuleba

Dmytro Kuleba
"Under the pretext of wanting to ease the situation before the winter season, some partners have again got the ‘itch’ to resume negotiations with the Russian Federation,” said Kuleba.

“But we’re very calmly and clearly explaining to them why their hopes for a constructive position from Russia do not correspond to reality.”

Read also: Zelensky spokesman denies that Macron, Scholz, Draghi ‘tried to persuade’ Ukrainian leader to negotiate with Russia

Adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podolyak said on July 6 that only a subgroup on humanitarian issues is currently being negotiated on with Russia – on the exchange of prisoners and the repatriation of the remains of soldiers.

Previously, Podolyak said that a peace treaty with Russia would be possible once Ukraine has restored its territorial integrity.

Read also: Ukraine ‘might resume negotiations with Russia around the end of August,’ negotiators say

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on June 14 that he was ready for peace talks with Russia, but only when the Kremlin regime agrees to cease hostilities.

The head of the negotiating delegation with Russia, MP David Arakhamia, earlier said that Kyiv will be able to resume peace talks with Moscow when it strengthens its position thanks to a counter-offensive, and when the invading Russian forces return to their positions as of Feb. 23, before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

