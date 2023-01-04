Partners Value Investments' (CVE:PVF.UN) earnings growth rate lags the 8.9% CAGR delivered to shareholders

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. And the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. To wit, the Partners Value Investments share price has climbed 51% in five years, easily topping the market return of 20% (ignoring dividends).

In light of the stock dropping 9.7% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive five-year return.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Partners Value Investments achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 30% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 9% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Partners Value Investments' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Partners Value Investments hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of 53% exceeds its share price return of 51%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Partners Value Investments shareholders are down 20% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 3.4%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 9% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Partners Value Investments better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Partners Value Investments you should know about.

