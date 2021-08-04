Partnership between RCC, Sheriff's Office offers inmates chance for GED and job skills

Aug. 4—LUMBERTON — A new program is offering inmates at Robeson County Detention Center a chance to earn a High School Equivalency Diploma or GED and skills needed to enter the workforce when they are released from jail.

The program is the results of a partnership between the Robeson County Sheriff's Office and Robeson Community College's Career Readiness Department.

The classes officially began Monday, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. The process to start the program at the jail began about four months ago.

"The funding for CCR classes at the jail is provided through a Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act Title II Block Grant and through state-supported FTE (full-time equivalent). Testing is not provided through the grant, but Robeson County Sherriff Burnis Wilkins has agreed to cover the costs associated with the HiSet tests for the inmates," said Cheryl Hemric, RCC spokesperson.

Inmates who have been in jail, or will be, for a period of time long enough to complete the program were chosen to participate, Wilkins said. Seven inmates are participating.

The inmates receive on-site instruction and then must take a state test upon completion of the course. The program also provides intensive job readiness training to help them return to the workplace after they are released.

"In an effort to lower recidivism and support rehabilitation, I felt the need to offer these programs to inmates who would otherwise sit idle for months and even years awaiting their release, trial or movement to a state or federal prison," Wilkins said.

The courses are a "cost effective way to potentially lower crime rates and provide a sense of pride amongst the inmate population," the sheriff said.

In addition, the self-esteem of inmates also can be boosted as they are reminded that someone cares about them "regardless of their past," he said.

The courses also put inmates in a position to better themselves by seeking employment after they are released.

"Not having at least a high school education can be detrimental for those seeking employment opportunities or higher education," Wilkins said.

Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott supports the program.

"I think that makes our community safer," Scott said.

If inmates become working, productive citizens "the likelihood of them going back to a life of crime is slim," the district attorney said.

Sheriff Wilkins plans to monitor the new program closely, with the hope of expanding it to include more inmates soon, he said. The courses were last offered about 10 years ago, but was discontinued when state funding ran out.