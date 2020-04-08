The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey Creates Online Calendar For Statewide Online Prevention, Treatment and Recovery Programs

MILLBURN, N.J., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) in coordination with the New Jersey Department of Human Services, Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services has created an online calendar to promote virtual local community substance use disorder, prevention, treatment and recovery events throughout the state.

The calendar, TodayNJ can be found at: drugfreenj.org/community. It aims to reach as many New Jersey residents as possible and make them aware of all of the services and programs that are being held virtually throughout New Jersey during the COVID-19 pandemic. All organizations looking to increase participation and promote substance use disorder prevention, treatment, and recovery support events may submit their event information to the TodayNJ submission page at: drugfreenj.org/request.

"During this difficult time it is vital that we continue to communicate substance abuse prevention messages, as well as, offer resources being made available throughout the state," states Angelo Valente, PDFNJ's Executive Director. "We hope that TodayNJ will be a valuable resource for people in need looking for treatment, recovery and community events in New Jersey."

PDFNJ has created TodayNJ web banners to share with any organization that would like to promote and spread the word about the statewide calendar.

Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey: Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $100 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership's New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey's history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 180 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.

