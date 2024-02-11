How partnership and innovation built an Iowa talent pipeline in a year

Would someone rather be $30,000 in debt with uncertain prospects of a job after college or debt-free and earning upwards of $60,000?

It doesn’t take an economics degree to figure out the answer. Yet making a technical education attractive to today’s young learners who are smitten with the large campus lifestyle is what we’re often faced with as community college educators looking to solve the growing shortage in skilled trades workers.

The 10 million students in the United States attending community colleges know the real story. It’s one of high quality, lower costs, smaller class sizes, and a focus on preparing students for immediate entry into the workforce.

At Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC), when we see an industry need, we challenge ourselves to find the best way to meet it.

Last year, DMACC launched a program to prepare students for a career as front-line utility workers. Fifteen students enrolled, and Don Finn, a career utility worker, joined DMACC as the instructor. In addition to classroom instruction, the Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities and the Berkshire Hathaway utility MidAmerican Energy allowed students to practice inside their world-class facilities. A digital curriculum was built using interactive training eBooks and augmented reality apps from a multimodal training material provider, Index AR Solutions.

The digital curriculum is a key enabler. Students interact with the multimodal material on their tablets to complete modules that help them master, for example, the wiring behind transformer theory. The “a ha” moment literally happens before their eyes. They then apply their skills directly in the field.

By replacing and supplementing traditional training methods, we reduced both the time and the cost of the training. The employer — by participating in the development of the curriculum — increases the standardization of what the students will learn.

The results of this partnership in education and technology have been extraordinary.

Fourteen students graduated from the program. Within one month of graduation, 13 students had accepted jobs at utilities, earning starting salaries between $60,000 and $72,000. MidAmerican alone hired eight of the students. This past fall, DMACC doubled the size of the program to 32 students.

This initial program, designed to address the shortage of men and women to work utility lines, can be adapted to any number of fields.

There are broad implications. Not all students want or need to attend a four-year college right after high school. Many would rather sign up to a one-year program that prepares them for a well-paying career in a technical trade. At the same time, our nation’s companies are in desperate need of highly motivated, trained, and career-minded skilled workers. With good training and a great job, students can then choose to continue their education and training while gainfully employed, often with tuition reimbursement from their company to fund their life-long learning and advancement.

America’s community colleges, together with partners like the Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities, MidAmerican Energy, and Index AR Solutions, can provide a one-year bridge between students and meaningful careers.

It’s an educational ecosystem that works — one that equips students with industry-ready skills, builds a workforce for the employer, and puts community colleges like DMACC in their rightful place on the cutting edge of contemporary higher education.

Rob Denson

Rob Denson is the fourth president of Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC), the largest college in Iowa, serving nearly 60,000 credit and non-credit students each year.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Partnership and innovation built this Iowa talent pipeline in a year