Partnership puts graduates of Kutztown University's social work program in Reading schools

Feb. 20—Kutztown University and the Reading School District have expanded an existing partnership that provides access to qualified social workers for the district's students and their family, according to a joint announcement.

The expanded collaboration will place additional qualified KU graduates within the district.

"The collaboration facilitates ongoing professional development and the establishment of a comprehensive social work program, elevating the level of service provided to our students and families," Dr. Jennifer Murray, district superintendent, said in a release.

With more than 40 social workers, the district now has one of the largest social work programs in the state, according to the release, and at least one social worker is available in each school building.

"Our partnership with Reading School District and the KU Center for the Study of School Social Work is an organic collaboration that combines academic research and development efforts with the genuine needs of a community organization," Dr. John Vafeas, department chair of KU Social Work, said in the release. "This synergy presents a rare opportunity that will benefit our community."

KU provides the district with consultation on structuring newly developed school social work programs and offers training through its doctoral level students.

The partner institutions recently hosted Dr. Kevin Tan, professor of social work and associate dean for engagement, diversity, equity and inclusion at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. During his visit to Reading, Tan provided insights into the national school social work model. His pointers will aid in the enhancement of the current program within the district, the release said.

"The Reading School District's substantial school social work program is embarking on uncharted territory," Murray said, "and we are grateful for our partnership with Kutztown University."

For more information about KU's Department of Social Work, visit the university's website.

To learn more about the school district's Office of Student Services, visit the district's website.