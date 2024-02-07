Partnerships deliver equitable clean energy initiatives for New Jersey

Some might be surprised to learn that an energy efficiency program can be a pathway to more equitable communities, but that's precisely what PSE&G’s award-winning programs are achieving. In meeting the objectives of reducing energy use — and saving customers millions of dollars—while also sparking partnerships like that between PSE&G and the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey, or AACCNJ, along with other community organizations, to create jobs and prepare small business owners to become clean energy suppliers, energy efficiency is making a significant impact on our state.

Since the launch of PSE&G’s Clean Energy Future — Energy Efficiency, or CEF-EE, initiatives in 2021, New Jerseyans in PSE&G’s service territory alone have saved approximately $370 million on their utility bills. To date, the program has helped the state avoid or reduce nearly 1.2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, which is roughly equivalent to the annual emissions of around 266,000 gasoline-powered cars. Some of the programs to produce energy savings for customers include home energy assessments, and rebates on energy-efficient HVAC systems and other household appliances.

New clean energy effort continues important progress

PSE&G recently submitted a proposal for CEF-EE II to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, to continue its successful energy efficiency initiatives. This second cycle, slated for January 2025 through June 2027, aims to continue to support the state's clean energy targets as set forth in its Clean Energy Act of 2018, to attain yearly energy savings for electricity use and a decrease in natural gas consumption.

The new energy efficiency proposal also furthers support for the Clean Energy Jobs Program. Thus far, the program, a partnership between PSE&G and the New Jersey Department of Labor & Workforce Development, has effectively positioned more than 2,400 residents of New Jersey in meaningful roles that directly contribute to the clean energy sector. An area of focus for CEF-EE II is to expand our training curriculum to incorporate electrification measures like heat pump installation, as we strive to strengthen and cultivate a skilled and diverse clean energy workforce.

Partnerships remain key to achieving Gov. Phil Murphy’s clean energy goals and developing a workforce representative of New Jersey’s demographics. In the dynamic landscape of clean energy, PSE&G’s relationship with the AACCNJ stands out as a cornerstone in our pursuit of diversification, inclusion and empowerment.

What have we achieved?

Our collaboration has made a tangible impact, exemplified by the successful implementation of master classes and one-on-one coaching sessions in partnership with AACCNJ. These initiatives, specifically tailored to support diverse small businesses in New Jersey on the journey to MWVBE (Minority/Women/Veteran-Owned Business Enterprise) certification, have yielded remarkable outcomes. To date we have engaged with more than 100 participants, leading to the certification of upwards of 40 organizations.

These collaborations ensure that a significant number of small minority businesses benefit from the burgeoning energy efficiency economy through the Clean Energy Job Program. As part of our commitment, we have established the Small Business Certification Readiness Assistance Program, a unique venture providing training and mentoring to help small businesses become PSE&G suppliers. To date, the program has delivered over 100 hours of technical assistance to 112 small businesses, with anticipation of more participants during the CEF–EE II timeframe.

In our commitment to inclusion, PSE&G is making a conscious effort to ensure that our programs and the clean energy workforce of the future authentically mirror the communities we serve. A recent report underscores the urgency of this pledge, revealing disparities in clean energy representation, with Black, Hispanic/Latino and Female workers falling well below their economy-wide representation In recognizing these gaps, our dedication to inclusivity takes on added significance.

Notably, we are actively nurturing connections between clean energy employers and potential suppliers, addressing both economic growth in New Jersey and engagement gaps in traditionally underserved communities. Working with groups like the AACCNJ, with proven efficacy in outreach and education, is instrumental in amplifying our mission—not only to rectify disparities but also to educate the public on the vital importance and multifaceted benefits of embracing clean energy.

As we collectively navigate this transformative process, collaborations like those between PSEG and the AACCNJ will continue to catalyze necessary change, creating a future where clean energy is a bedrock of empowerment and economic growth across all of the many communities in New Jersey.

Kim Hanemann is the president and chief operating officer of Public Service Electric and Gas Company. John Harmon is the founder, president and CEO of the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey.

