"Partnerships is the name of the game": Taylor delivers State of the County address

Dec. 2—Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor's theme for his "State of Madison County" address was all about partnerships. On Friday, inside the Perkins Building on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University, Taylor reflected on his work in 2023 while looking ahead to 2024.

"If I were to describe 2023 with a word of the year — it would be partnerships — and that makes me extremely proud of our county," he said.

Taylor, who was first elected county judge executive in 2015 and is now in his third term, spoke about what he and his staff were facing back when he first took office.

"Then, we were living on borrowed time financially, We hit the ground running by establishing processes and protocols to protect your investment," Taylor said. "Now, we have made countless financial decisions, so we are operating the county in a position of strength."

Taylor also talked about what is coming up in terms of county projects like the courthouse renovation, which is well underway and scheduled to be completed next fall.

"Our long-awaited Courthouse Renovation project kicked off earlier this year," Taylor said. "After beginning this summer, we are on schedule to have the historic courthouse completely renovated into a judicial center by next fall."

He also took time during the address to talk about the drug epidemic within Madison County and the opioid settlement funds the county is receiving

"My goal is to work together with our cities, key stakeholders and local experts to develop a comprehensive and generational plan so we can use these once in a lifetime funds to make a difference for an entire generation in a thoughtful and strategic way," he said.

Taylor also stated that taking the 'I' from illness and making it 'we' will have a great impact on the future of Madison County.

What Judge Taylor is most of though, is the unanimous support from Berea, Richmond, Georgetown-Scott County, and the Lexington/Fayette Urban County Government.

"This is a huge endeavor and exactly the definition of partnership, I've never been more encouraged and excited about where we are as a region," Taylor said.

He stated that this is why regionalism matters. cracked a joke at the expanse of the current political scene saying dozens of elected officials all agree to support something.

The benefits include: regional advocacy, improving efficiency and effectiveness, protecting interests, solving large and complicated issue, improving the quality of life, eliminating competition.

Taylor finished by saying that the county's future is bright, and it's all built on partnerships and collaboration.