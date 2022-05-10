Parts of I-240 shutdown due to police investigation, officials say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has shutdown parts of I-240 for an investigation.

Police said:

We are shutting down all westbound lanes of traffic on I 240 E at Lamar. The lanes will remain closed for an unspecified time.

FOX13 will update this story when we have more information.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



