Parts of I-240 shutdown due to police investigation, officials say
The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has shutdown parts of I-240 for an investigation.
Police said:
We are shutting down all westbound lanes of traffic on I 240 E at Lamar. The lanes will remain closed for an unspecified time.
FOX13 will update this story when we have more information.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Memphis food program sponsors received thousands in state funds, didn’t feed children, officials say
Man charged after allegedly kidnapping, assaulting another person, records show
Memphis ranks top city for guns stolen out of cars, data shows