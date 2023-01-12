Parts of I-435 shut down in Johnson County amid death investigation: Police

Police were conducting a death investigation Thursday afternoon in Lenexa that led to the closure of some highway traffic through Johnson County along Interstate 435.

In a statement on social media, Lenexa police said the investigation was underway at the southbound side of the highway between 95th Street and the K-10 interchange.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was redirecting southbound traffic to exit I-435 at 87th Street, police said.

We are conducting a death investigation in the area of southbound I-435 highway between 95th St and the K-10 interchange. @kshighwaypatrol is assisting us by closing southbound I-435 highway at 87th St. All southbound traffic must exit at 87th Street. — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) January 12, 2023

Further information concerning the death investigation was not immediately available from police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.