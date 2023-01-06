What parts of California look like after a bomb cyclone and severe floods

AccuWeather

The recent bout of stormy weather in California over the last two weeks, driven by a persistent flow of moisture off the Pacific Ocean, is leaving its mark in the record books, and there is more ahead in the coming days and weeks, according to AccuWeather forecasters. • Over the 10-day period ending on Jan. 4, Downtown San Francisco recorded 10.33 inches of rain, marking the wettest 10-day stretch there since the Civil War era in January 1862, when 14.37 inches fell between Jan. 8 and 17. Record