What parts of California look like after a bomb cyclone and severe floods
A bomb cyclone battered northern California this week, causing flooding and high winds throughout the region.
Evacuations remain in effect for Santa Barbara County residents near recent burn areas.
Gusts reached 101 mph at Pablo Point in Marin County, possibly the most extreme of the high winds that swept through the region late Wednesday and into Thursday.
Incoming bomb cyclone system threatens to wreak havoc in the drought-stricken state while doing little to alleviate its water woes
“I had visions of the Superdome following Katrina,” the city manager said.
Recovery efforts are now underway after a deadly storm in California.
The most recent storm pounded the Southland, closing piers and eroding beaches, and spurring water rescues and some evacuation orders.
The recent bout of stormy weather in California over the last two weeks, driven by a persistent flow of moisture off the Pacific Ocean, is leaving its mark in the record books, and there is more ahead in the coming days and weeks, according to AccuWeather forecasters. • Over the 10-day period ending on Jan. 4, Downtown San Francisco recorded 10.33 inches of rain, marking the wettest 10-day stretch there since the Civil War era in January 1862, when 14.37 inches fell between Jan. 8 and 17. Record
Forecasters warn a powerful storm could cause significant impacts in Ventura County Wednesday and Thursday.
Back-to-back major storms hit California starting New Year’s Eve. At least six people have died.