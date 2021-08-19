A Man Who Had Ranted Against Joe Biden Surrendered To Police After Threatening To Blow Up His Truck In DC

A man surrendered following a standoff with police on Capitol Hill on Thursday, after he drove near Congress and claimed to have explosives in his truck.

"Floyd Ray Roseberry from Grover, North Carolina, was taken into custody without incident," USCP Chief Thomas Manger said at a press briefing Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 9:15 a.m., United States Capitol Police responded to a disturbance call outside the Library of Congress, where a man in a black pickup truck with no license plates was making bomb threats, Manger told reporters at an earlier press briefing.

Manger said that the man told officers that he had a bomb and a detonator, causing police to order the evacuation of multiple buildings on the Hill.

A Facebook account belonging to Ray Roseberry ran multiple livestreams that appear to have been recorded from within the black truck on Capitol Hill.

Facebook locked the page, ending the livestreams, at about 12:30 p.m., after the man had been going live on and off for hours.

In the livestreams, the man demanded that President Joe Biden and other prominent Democrat politicians step down, accusing them of killing America. He identified himself as a southerner and called on other "patriots" and southerners to join him on Capitol Hill to begin a revolution.

As law enforcement snipers appeared on the scene, the man said in the livestream that a bullet to the window would detonate the bomb. He then claimed to have enough gunpowder, ammonium nitrate, and shrapnel in the truck to destroy two city blocks.

The man also claimed to have four other bombs, but did not provide more information on them.

Law enforcement has not confirmed whether those claims are true.

"My negotiators are hard at work trying to have a peaceful resolution to this incident,” Manger said in the press conference. “We’re trying to get as much information as we can to find a way to peacefully resolve this.”

The bomb threat comes seven months after thousands of supporters of former president Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill demanding the 2020 election results be overturned. Pipe bombs were discovered that day at the headquarters of both the Democratic and Republican National Committees in Washington, DC. Police have yet to identify the individuals who placed the bombs.

