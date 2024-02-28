Parts of central Ohio without power as storms, possible tornado rip through region

At least 1,500 Columbus residents remained without power about 9 a.m. Wednesday after severe thunderstorms and a possible tornado ripped through the area.

According to an online outage map maintained by AEP Ohio, at least 1,200 AEP customers were without power at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Most of the affected AEP customers in central Ohio were east of Columbus near Blacklick, Whitehall, Reynoldsburg or the John Glenn International Airport.

The agency estimated that most of those outages would be resolved by 10 a.m.

Another 335 Columbus city power customers were out of power as of 9 a.m. on the North side of Columbus, according to a separate map maintained by that agency. The city estimated those customers would be reconnected by 12:15.

There are multiple reports of downed power lines throughout the region. AEP stressed that it's important to avoid approaching downed lines and to call 911 or AEP Ohio immediately at 1-800-672-2231 if you see them.

The city states on its website that if an outage appears on the map, the city is already aware and working to restore power. New outages can be reported at 614-645-7627.

The National Weather Service is asking anyone with damage to contact them. The agency is working to determine whether a tornado touched down in the area.

