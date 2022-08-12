Parts of China's Hainan extend COVID lockdown, Lhasa in Tibet tightens curbs

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 outbreak in Sanya
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A few cities in China's tourism hub Hainan extended lockdowns on Friday, with some of the measures expected to last through the weekend, while Lhasa in Tibet also tightened restrictions, among the latest curbs to contain COVID clusters in the country.

Under the "dynamic COVID zero" policy that aims at quickly stopping each outbreak from spreading, local governments have imposed shorter lockdowns where people were barred from unnecessary movements for a few days or weeks until clusters were contained within narrower areas.

Such lockdowns were less painful than the two-month virus battle fought by Shanghai in the spring, but the growing spread of Omicron across China may lead to more cities made subject to such measures along with the potential disruption to local businesses.

In the southern province of Hainan, currently the worst-hit Chinese region, two cities, Dongfang and Chengmai, with a total population of around 900,000, said on Friday they would add days to the lockdowns on their residents, prolonging what were previously scheduled for three to four days to around a week.

Hainan's provincial capital Haikou on Friday put its 2.9 population in a lockdown between 0700-1800 local time, following similar restrictions that covered main hours on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Several millions in other cities in Hainan, including Sanya, were under lockdown without clear dates of when the curbs would be lifted.

In the western region of Tibet, the biggest city Lhasa told residents not to go out unless they have special and urgent matters to attend to between Friday and Monday, as COVID workers carried out disinfection work in main urban areas.

Outside Hainan and Tibet, small cities that told residents not to leave home unnecessarily in fresh lockdowns include Fengcheng in the southeastern province of Jiangxi and Kuqa in the western region of Xinjiang.

Mainland China reported 1,851 domestically transmitted new coronavirus infections on Aug. 11, of which 648 were symptomatic and 1,203 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

Those new cases were reported across more than a dozen provinces, regions and municipalities, but mostly in Hainan.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

The financial hub of Shanghai reported seven new local cases on Aug.11, while the southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported one new local case.

China's capital Beijing reported no new local cases.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Recommended Stories

  • Lori Harvey, in an ‘Under God, Over You’ hat, talks red dating flags and almost marrying young

    Lori Harvey dished with Teyana Taylor about relationships and dating red flags on Wednesday’s episode of Bumble’s “Luv2SeeIt” YouTube series. […] The post Lori Harvey, in an ‘Under God, Over You’ hat, talks red dating flags and almost marrying young appeared first on TheGrio.

  • She was ‘heated over relationship issues,’ Florida cops say. Then out came the torch

    A Florida woman, “heated over relationship issues,” was arrested after being accused of starting a fire at a home in North Fort Myers, authorities say.

  • CDC eases guidelines for Americans exposed to COVID-19

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased recommendations for unvaccinated people exposed to COVID-19 and the new guidance suggests using masks and testing, instead of quarantine.

  • CDC relaxes COVID-19 guidelines

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 guidance to loosen a number of its recommendations. CBS News' chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook has the details.

  • Officials: Missing girl, Harmony Montgomery, was murdered

    The monthslong search for Harmony Montgomery, who was only reported missing last year, has become a homicide investigation, Attorney General John Formella said at a news conference Thursday. “At this point while Harmony’s remains have not been located, we do have multiple sources of investigative information including just recently confirmed biological evidence that has led us to this difficult and tragic decision,” Formella said. Police first became aware that Harmony might be missing when they received a call from the girl’s mother, Crystal Sorey, in November.

  • S.Korea's Yoon pardons Samsung's Jay Y. Lee to counter 'economic crisis'

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol pardoned Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee on Friday, with South Korea's Justice Ministry saying the business leader was needed to help overcome a "national economic crisis". The pardon is largely symbolic, with Lee already out on parole after serving 18 months in jail for bribery relating to his time leading the world's biggest smartphone and memory-chip maker. However, the pardon should mean Lee will be able to carry out business activities more freely and could herald some big investments from Samsung, analysts said.

  • Russian oil pipeline flows resume after Hungary's MOL settles transit bill

    Russian oil pipeline flows resumed to Central Europe on Wednesday, ending a six-day halt, after Hungarian group MOL paid transit fees owed to Ukraine, providing a temporary solution to the latest disruption of Russian energy supplies. MOL said oil was again flowing through the southern branch of the Druzhba, or Friendship, pipeline, that it had reached Slovakia and should reach Hungary on Thursday. Oil flows, however, are not expected to resume to the Czech Republic.

  • Nicki Minaj Unleashes the ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Inside With New Single: Listen

    The song features a sample from Rick James' 1981 hit “Super Freak."

  • Debra Messing explains how she talks to her son, 18, about abortion rights after Roe v. Wade was overturned

    "As a parent, all we want is to keep our child safe," says Messing.

  • Child Charged With Murdering New Hampshire Mom and Her Two Sons

    GoFundMeA child has been arrested and charged with murder after a mother and her two sons who were found shot to death last week.Attorney General John M. Formella, state police Col. Nathan Noyes, and Northfield Police Chief John Raffaelly made the announcement on Thursday in connection to the triple homicide in Northfield, New Hampshire.Formella confirmed a juvenile had been arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence in the deaths

  • Cruise ship crime: What to know if you're sexually assaulted on a cruise. Resources, laws.

    There is a "prevalence" of cruise ship related sexual assault allegations. Here is what to know about your resources and rights if you are a victim.

  • The Big Winners—and Losers —in the Inflation Bill

    The proposals aim at boosting domestic energy production, extending healthcare benefits and lowering the costs of prescription drugs, and increasing federal tax enforcement.

  • Where we think inflation will go from here – and what it means for investors

    When we established our Wealth Preserver portfolio – which was before inflation took off – we said we would be less interested in trying to predict inflation’s course and more concerned with our efforts to forestall it. Nonetheless readers may be interested in our latest take on what the future holds – especially as the niceties of where inflation goes from here in different parts of the world have a direct effect on the portfolio’s fortunes.

  • Cooler Inflation Takes Next Fed Rate-Hike Size Down to the Wire

    (Bloomberg) -- Economists are divided on whether slower US consumer-price growth for July means the Federal Reserve could ease its aggressive rate-hiking program, making 75 basis-point moves less definite.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blac

  • 'Never Have I Ever' stars South Asian girls as romantic leads

    “Never Have I Ever” co-creator Mindy Kaling and lead actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan discuss how the Netflix series allows the audience to “watch a Brown girl be pined over,” and how audiences are sometimes underestimated. (Aug. 11) (AP Production by Gary Gerard Hamilton)

  • In Biden's big bill: Climate, health care, deficit reduction

    A new corporate minimum tax to ensure big businesses pay their share. All told, the Democrats' “Inflation Reduction Act” may not do much to immediately tame inflationary price hikes. Not as robust as Biden's initial ideas to rebuild America's public infrastructure and family support systems, the compromise of health care, climate change and deficit-reduction strategies is also a stunning election year turnaround, a smaller but not unsubstantial product brought back to political life after having collapsed last year.

  • Armed man approaches FBI office, exchanges gunfire with cops

    An armed man decked out in body armor tried to breach a security screening area at an FBI field office in Ohio on Thursday, then fled and exchanged gunfire in a standoff with law enforcement, authorities said.

  • This Explosive New 262-Foot Superyacht Was Designed to Look Like a Floating Volcano

    The orange and black vessel, known as Forge, comes with a "molten staircase" and lava-colored accents.

  • Russia Confirms Brittney Griner Prisoner Exchange Talks Are Happening

    In the week since WNBA star Brittney Griner was found guilty on drug charges and sentenced to nine years in prison, it’s been theorized by journalists and pundits that prisoner exchange talks would get more serious now that Russia’s legal process has played out. It appears those opinions are true.

  • Florida Teacher Quits, Complains Staff Took Images Of Black Icons Off His Wall

    The teacher resigned after a school district employee wanted to take down "age-inappropriate" pictures from a classroom bulletin board.