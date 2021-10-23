Parts of the country could have a wet Halloween

Quartz

In November 2015—a year after prime minister Narendra Modi came to power for the first time—Indian movie superstar Shah Rukh Khan stood up publicly for a Muslim man, Mohammed Akhlaq, who was beaten to death by a Hindu mob. Yesterday (Oct. 21), Khan went to Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail to visit his 23-year-old son Aryan for the first time since his arrest in a drugs case on Oct. 3. Aryan Khan has been repeatedly denied bail since he was taken into custody during a raid on a cruise ship in Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), where the agency seized illegal drugs such as cocaine, cannabis, and MDMA.