Parts of Dallas-Fort Worth will get up to 2 inches of rain as a weather front moves in

Up to an inch and a half of rain — 2 inches in some parts — is expected to fall across North and Central Texas early Friday morning and continuing through the evening slowly making its way eastward, according to a National Weather Service report.

As a system moves into the region Thursday night, southerly winds will blow moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to the Dallas-Fort Worth area adding to the rainfall.

“The ongoing rain across the Panhandles during this time will transition into a fairly progressive,widespread swath of rain as it shifts eastward and a weak front moves through the region,” NWS meteorologist Madison Gordon wrote on a forecasters chat on the NWS website. ”Multiple hours of steady, light to moderate rain will result in all of North and Central Texas receiving beneficial rainfall amounts, averaging 0.5 - 1.5 inches with isolated totals near 2.”

Widespread rain and isolated storms arrive to North and Central Texas early Friday through Friday night.

Steady rainfall is likely to arrive in the Metroplex after 3 a.m. Friday, shifting to the I-35 corridor after sunrise and will slowly make its way to the eastern edge of the region.

“No flooding or severe weather is expected, but plan for interruptions to outdoor activities,” Gordon wrote.

It will be cooler Friday with highs in the 50s and the winds will turn northwesterly with warmer air filtering into the area. Things are bound to dry up by Saturday morning, with a few lingering showers in the southeastern parts of the region.

With a little over a week to go before Christmas, temperatures are staying on the warm end. This is sure to disappoint many in North Texas hoping for a postcard perfect white Christmas. Highs in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are expected to stay in the 50s and 60s through the middle of next week.

Dry and seasonable conditions will finish off our weekend as we move into next week. Afternoon highs will gradually rise a couple of degrees each day in the 50s and 60s, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Calm, mostly dry in North Texas on Thursday

Clouds will move in Thursday ahead of the rain Friday. Highs will be in the 60s across the Dallas-Fort Worth region with only intermittent showers in some parts without any accumulation, the NWS forecast says.

“Cloud cover will increase once again as we near the end of the week, mainly on Wednesday and Thursday,” according to NWS meteorologist Hunter Reeves. “Medium-range models are beginning to show some consensus for our next storm system that will approach the region sometime next weekend.”