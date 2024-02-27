Parts of Dutchess, Ulster counties may see hazardous weather this week. What to know

Dutchess and Ulster counties are expected to get the tail end of a major storm that will be impacting the central and eastern U.S. Wednesday into Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for eastern and western Ulster County, as well as eastern and southern Dutchess County starting during the day on Wednesday.

What to expect Wednesday into Thursday

During the day in Poughkeepsie Wednesday, according to AccuWeather, expect warm temperatures for this time of year, with a high of 63 degrees, marked by increasingly windy conditions and bouts of rain.

As the evening progresses, temperatures will drop below freezing, with the potential for damaging winds accompanying heavy downpours, and colder weather continuing into Thursday.

According to AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist Joseph Bauer, there is a potential for storms capable of causing property damage and localized power outages on Wednesday.

With a cold front coming, Dutchess and Ulster Counties will be receiving brief downpours and strong wind gusts instead of the tornado threat the central U.S. is experiencing. The rapid exchange of warm to cold weather is one of the reasons for the hazardous weather Dutchess and Ulster may receive.

Commutes Thursday morning may be affected. Where to look for updates

With temperatures decreasing Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the National Weather Service stated remaining areas of standing water may freeze rapidly if the ground is untreated.

Additionally, rain may turn into snow in some areas, leading to light snow accumulation.

The National Weather Service said a wind advisory may also be necessary, as there will be wind gusts up to 40 to 50 miles per hour from Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon. With strong wind gusts, there is a potential for fallen branches and power outages.

Commuters going into the city should check for updates from MTA for any service alerts on the Metro-North Line. Updates are also posted on MTA's TrainTime app.

Check for public transit updates and alerts by county:

Road closures and incidents are tracked on the New York State Department of Transportation map.

Check our database for reported power outages in the area.

This report may be updated as additional information becomes available.

