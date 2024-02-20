Parts of East Side, Warrick County under boil advisory following water main break

A broken water main line has prompted a boil advisory for a large chunk of Evansville's East Side and southwestern Warrick County.

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility on Tuesday said a main had broken near Fuquay Road and Lincoln Avenue. The affected area runs from near Interstate 69 around the Hirsch Road area in the north to near the Ohio River in the south, and from as far west as Green River Road to just past Warrick County's Grimm Road in the east.

You can find a map of the boil advisory here.

"While the potential for contamination of the drinking water is unlikely, the Evansville Water Utility is advising customers in the affected area to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five minutes before using," utility officials said in a news release.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Boil advisory issued for East Side of Evansville, Warrick County