Parts of Florida to crack down on spring break ‘troublemakers’

Spring breakers visiting parts of Florida can expect some serious changes this year.

The City of Miami Beach is warning “troublemakers” they are, “breaking up with spring break.”

The city plans to raise parking garage rates to $100 per day, deploy DUI checkpoints, and impose a curfew at midnight.

“We won’t allow people to come here, disrupt our way of life, ruin it for residents who live here, and ruin it for people who just want to come here and have a good time,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones.

The peak of spring break travel in South Florida is March 8 through 17.

