Parts of Great Barrier Reef record highest number of coral in nearly 4 decades, scientists say

Marine scientists have found part of the Great Barrier Reef has recorded its highest amount of coral cover in nearly four decades, although they warn the reef’s rehabilitation could unwind quickly because of global warming.

An Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) survey of 87 reefs released Thursday found average hard coral cover in the upper region and central areas of the Australian reef increased by about one-third from August 2021 to May 2022.

The government agency began monitoring the reef off the continent's northeast coast 36 years ago. According its report, those areas are improving after disturbances over the past decade, including mass bleaching.

The most recent coral bleaching took place in March, scientists reported.

Among the 87 reefs surveyed for the latest report, average hard coral cover in the north increased to 36%, up from 27% in 2021, and to 33% in the central reef from 26% last year.

News of the recovery in the reef’s northern and central parts was partly offset by the report’s finding a loss of coral cover in the southern region. There, scientists said, the reef fell prey to an outbreak of crown-of-thorns starfish, which feed solely on live coral.

A sign of hope for reefs

The results in the north and central regions were a sign the reef could still recover, AIMS CEO Paul Hardisty said, but noted the loss of coral cover in the southern region showed how dynamic the reef was.

The survey found that this year, average coral cover in the southern region dropped from 38% in 2021 to 34%.

“This shows how vulnerable the reef is to the continued acute and severe disturbances that are occurring more often and are longer-lasting," Hardisty said.

Mike Emslie, a senior research scientist at AIMS, said most of the increase was driven by fast-growing Acropora corals, which are vulnerable to wave damage caused by strong winds and tropical cyclones.

“They are also highly susceptible to coral bleaching when water temperatures reach elevated levels, and are the preferred prey for crown-of-thorns starfish," he said.

Emslie said climate change was driving frequent and longer-lasting marine heat waves.

An Australian Institute of Marine Science ecologist surveys a reef perimeter by manta tow on the Great Barrier Reef in Australian waters.

Bleaching is a coral’s response to stressful conditions such as heat. During bleaching, the coral animal loses its algae and pigments, causing it to turn white and potentially die.

In 2016 and 2017, heat waves triggered coral bleaching events so severe that scientists worried the reef would never look the same again.

The peak of the most recent bleaching event took place in March, Emslie said.

Last year, UNESCO, the United Nations’ educational, scientific and cultural agency, said the reef may have to be added to a list of world heritage sites that are “in danger.”

In a draft report in June 2021, the committee said “there is no possible doubt” that the network of colorful corals was “facing ascertained danger.”

A summer meeting to discuss the reef's health was canceled after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Potential coal mine could bring 'unacceptable impacts'

Meanwhile on Thursday, Australia’s government announced plans to prevent development of a coal mine because of its possible effect on the reef.

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said she plans to deny approval for the Central Queensland Coal Project to be excavated northwest of the Queensland state town of Rockhampton.

The minority Greens party has been pressing the government to refuse approvals of coal or gas projects to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“Based on the information available to me at this stage, I believe that the project would be likely to have unacceptable impacts to the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, and the values of the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area and National Heritage Place,” Plibersek said in a statement.

The marine park manages the network of more than 2,500 reefs that cover 134,000 square miles of seabed. The World Heritage Area, designated by the United Nations and Australia's National Heritage List, includes natural, historic and Indigenous places of outstanding significance to the nation.

