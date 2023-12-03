Parts of New Hampshire to be impacted by first significant storm of the season

Parts of New Hampshire will be impacted by the first significant storm of the season.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Northern New Hampshire and a Winter Weather Advisory for some interior parts of New Hampshire.

Coos County and Northern Carroll County have a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 1 p.m. Sunday until 1 p.m. Monday with possible total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches.

Belknap, Southern Carroll, Merrimack, Strafford, and Sullivan counties are under a Winter Storm Advisory from 7 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday with total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches.

The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is urging residents to avoid driving where there is heavy snow and take caution if you need to drive.

“As we expect the first significant snowfall of the season for parts of the state, prepare now,” said HSEM Director Robert Buxton. “Take simple steps to keep you and your family safe. Review your family emergency plan and stay informed by listening to local weather reports.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

