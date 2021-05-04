Parts of high-speed, 21-ton Chinese rocket could crash land anywhere in the world over next week

Louise Watt
·3 min read
Long March-5B Y2 rocket carrying the core module of China&#39;s space station, Tianhe - Visual China Group&#xa0;
Long March-5B Y2 rocket carrying the core module of China's space station, Tianhe - Visual China Group

A Chinese rocket that successfully blasted off a building block for a space station is set to make an uncontrolled re-entry back to Earth, and its debris could crash into an inhabited area, according to reports.

The Long March 5B Y2 lifted off on Thursday from China’s southern Hainan island carrying the main module for China’s first permanent space station.

While the module separated from the launcher to continue its journey as planned, the launch vehicle’s core section also reached orbit and is now slowly and unpredictably heading back to Earth.

On Tuesday, the 21-tonne Long March 5B was in orbit travelling at around 28,000 kilometres per hour, or 7 kilometres per second.

In the coming days, it is expected to make one of the largest uncontrolled re-entries of a spacecraft as the Earth’s atmosphere drags it down, and could potentially land on an inhabited area, according to the US-based SpaceNews.

Spaceflight observer and astrophysicist at Harvard University Jonathan McDowell told SpaceNews that it was “unacceptable” to let the core section of the launcher re-enter uncontrolled.

“Since 1990 nothing over 10 tons has been deliberately left in orbit to re-enter uncontrolled,” he said.

The Long March 5B could re-enter at any point as far north as Beijing, Madrid and New York, and as far south as southern Chile and Wellington in New Zealand, SpaceNews reported.

However, it is most likely that any debris which survives the intense heat of re-entry will fall into the larger oceans - which account for around 70 per cent of the Earth - or areas where there are no people living, it added.

The Long March 5B’s first launch in May last year also ended with an uncontrolled re-entry, which was labelled as “really dangerous” by NASA’s boss.

Debris from that 18-tonne core section passed over the US and landed in the Atlantic Ocean off West Africa, but had it entered 15-30 minutes earlier, debris not destroyed by the heat of reentry could have landed on US soil, according to Space News.

The largest and most famous incident was the 1979 reentry of NASA’s 76-ton Skylab, whose uncontrolled reentry scattered debris across the Indian Ocean and Western Australia.

"This one is bigger than anything recent, but not as big as Skylab and its ilk back in the day," tweeted Mr McDowell.

The “Heavenly Harmony” module that the Long March 5B launched contains living quarters for crew members of China’s Tiangong space station, which the country says could be operational by the end of next year.

China has been barred by the US from participating in the bigger International Space Station, which has been in orbit for more than two decades and is also backed by Russia, Europe, Japan and Canada.

Recommended Stories

  • The World's First Space Tourist Arrived at the International Space Station 20 Years Ago — Here's What He Says About the Trip

    Dennis Tito, the world's first space tourist, spent eight days at the International Space Station in 2001.

  • Philippine diplomat apologizes for profanity toward China

    The Philippines' foreign secretary apologized Tuesday after tweeting an obscene phrase demanding China get out of Philippine-claimed territory in the South China Sea in an outburst that annoyed the Philippine president. Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. blasted China with the profanity on Monday, when the Department of Foreign Affairs announced it had protested the Chinese coast guard’s “shadowing, blocking, dangerous maneuver and radio challenges” of Philippine coast guard ships patrolling and carrying out exercises from April 24 to 25 at disputed Scarborough Shoal.

  • China calls for 'basic etiquette' after Philippine outburst

    China urged the Philippines on Tuesday to observe "basic etiquette" and eschew megaphone diplomacy after the southeast Asian nation's foreign minister used an expletive-laced Twitter message to demand that China's vessels leave disputed waters. The comments by Teodoro Locsin, known for occasional blunt remarks, follow Manila's protests over what it calls the illegal presence of hundreds of Chinese boats inside the Philippines' 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). In a statement, China's foreign ministry urged the Philippines to respect the nation's sovereignty and jurisdiction and stop taking actions that complicate the situation.

  • Massive flare seen on the closest star to the solar system: What it means for chances of alien neighbors

    Proxima Centauri is the closest star to the solar system and is home to a potentially habitable planet. Hubble/European Space Agency/WikimediaCommons, CC BY-SAThe Sun isn’t the only star to produce stellar flares. On April 21, 2021, a team of astronomers published new research describing the brightest flare ever measured from Proxima Centauri in ultraviolet light. To learn about this extraordinary event – and what it might mean for any life on the planets orbiting Earth’s closest neighboring star – The Conversation spoke with Parke Loyd, an astrophysicist at Arizona State University and co-author of the paper. Excerpts from our conversation are below and have been edited for length and clarity. Why were you looking at Proxima Centauri? Proxima Centauri is the closest star to this solar system. A couple of years ago, a team discovered that there is a planet – called Proxima b – orbiting the star. It’s just a little bit bigger than Earth, it’s probably rocky and it is in what is called the habitable zone, or the Goldilocks zone. This means that Proxima b is about the right distance from the star so that it could have liquid water on its surface. But this star system differs from the Sun in a pretty key way. Proxima Centauri is a small star called a red dwarf – it’s around 15% of the radius of our Sun, and it’s substantially cooler. So Proxima b, in order for it to be in that Goldilocks zone, actually is a lot closer to Proxima Centauri than Earth is to the Sun. You might think that a smaller star would be a tamer star, but that’s actually not the case at all – red dwarfs produce stellar flares a lot more frequently than the Sun does. So Proxima b, the closest planet in another solar system with a chance for having life, is subject to space weather that is a lot more violent than the space weather in Earth’s solar system. Solar flares – like this one captured by a NASA satellite orbiting the Sun – eject huge amounts of radiation. NASA/Wikimedia Commons What did you find? In 2018, my colleague Meredith MacGregor discovered flashes of light coming from Proxima Centauri that looked very different from solar flares. She was using a telescope that detects light at millimeter wavelengths to monitor Proxima Centauri and saw a big of flash of light in this wavelength. Astronomers had never seen a stellar flare in millimeter wavelengths of light. My colleagues and I wanted to learn more about these unusual brightenings in the millimeter light coming from the star and see whether they were actually flares or some other phenomenon. We used nine telescopes on Earth, as well as a satellite observatory, to get the longest set of observations – about two days’ worth – of Proxima Centauri with the most wavelength coverage that had ever been obtained. Immediately we discovered a really strong flare. The ultraviolet light of the star increased by over 10,000 times in just a fraction of a second. If humans could see ultraviolet light, it would be like being blinded by the flash of a camera. Proxima Centauri got bright really fast. This increase lasted for only a couple of seconds, and then there was a gradual decline. This discovery confirmed that indeed, these weird millimeter emissions are flares. Proxima b – shown here in an artist’s rendering – is rocky and might support water or even life if the atmosphere is still intact. European Southern Observatory/M. Kornmesser, CC BY What does that mean for chances of life on the planet? Astronomers are actively exploring this question at the moment because it can kind of go in either direction. When you hear ultraviolet radiation, you’re probably thinking about the fact that people wear sunscreen to try to protect ourselves from ultraviolet radiation here on Earth. Ultraviolet radiation can damage proteins and DNA in human cells, and this results in sunburns and can cause cancer. That would potentially be true for life on another planet as well. On the flip side, messing with the chemistry of biological molecules can have its advantages – it could help spark life on another planet. Even though it might be a more challenging environment for life to sustain itself, it might be a better environment for life to be generated to begin with. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] But the thing that astronomers and astrobiologists are most concerned about is that every time one of these huge flares occurs, it basically erodes away a bit of the atmosphere of any planets orbiting that star – including this potentially Earth-like planet. And if you don’t have an atmosphere left on your planet, then you definitely have a pretty hostile environment to life – there would be huge amounts of radiation, massive temperature fluctuations and little or no air to breathe. It’s not that life would be impossible, but having the surface of a planet basically directly exposed to space would be an environment totally different than anything on Earth. Is there any atmosphere left on Proxima b? That’s anybody’s guess at the moment. The fact that these flares are happening doesn’t bode well for that atmosphere being intact – especially if they’re associated with explosions of plasma like what happens on the Sun. But that’s why we’re doing this work. We hope the folks who build models of planetary atmospheres can take what our team has learned about these flares and try to figure out the odds for an atmosphere being sustained on this planet.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: R. O. Parke Loyd, Arizona State University. Read more:Nobel Prize in Physics for two breakthroughs: Evidence for the Big Bang and a way to find exoplanetsAn Earth-sized planet found in the habitable zone of a nearby starAccelerating exoplanet discovery using chemical signatures of stars R. O. Parke Loyd receives funding from NASA.

  • How long is the solar system's longest day? Venus has the answer

    Data obtained by bouncing radio waves off Venus - treating it, as one scientist said, like a giant disco ball - is providing new insight into Earth's closest planetary neighbor, including a precise calculation of the duration of a Venusian day. It was already known that Venus has the longest day - the time the planet takes for a single rotation on its axis - of any planet in our solar system, though there were discrepancies among previous estimates. The study found that a single Venusian rotation takes 243.0226 Earth days.

  • SpaceX Crew-1 mission broke a spacecraft longevity record

    SpaceX Crew-1 broke the record for the longest mission duration for a US spacecraft when the capsule returned to Earth.

  • Chinese rocket falling back to Earth

    Last week, China launched a rocket and expected to have a controlled reentry in the ocean. The rocket’s core could rain debris on New York, Madrid or Beijing in the next few days.

  • Noel Clarke filmed me naked but police ignored my allegation, says co-star

    A woman who has accused Noel Clarke of sexual harassment said police refused to investigate the star after he allegedly filmed her naked during an audition. Officers reportedly told Jahannah James,31,that they could not take any action unless the actor “threatened her” with the footage. She is one of the 27 women who have brought allegations of sexual harassment and bullying against the 45-year-old actor. Ms James, who co -starred with Clarke in the film Brotherhood, made the claim after being asked why she had not approached the police at the time of the incident. She posted on Twitter: “I tried to go to the police, they said they couldn't do anything unless he threatened me with the footage!!! “And I wasn't in a place where I could speak out alone at the time. It's only together we've been able to speak now.” Clarke has strongly denied the allegations.

  • Oakland police chief addresses spike in violent crime

    Chief LeRonne Armstrong discusses his call for police reform and strengthening community and police relations.

  • Harmati Has Pretty and Useful Modern Home Pieces - All on Amazon For $150 or Less

    If you can find decor that not only looks great but also gives some kind of storage space, you've hit the jackpot. There's also a chic wooden coffee table that has plenty of storage, which is basically a dream come true. Plus, a soft bench with hidden storage is always a good idea.

  • Alex Ovechkin's return to Capitals' lineup lasts just 39 seconds

    Alex Ovechkin returned to the lineup on Monday vs. the New York Rangers after a four-game absence, but left after his first shift.

  • Older brother kills two younger brothers after Ramadan service, officials say

    After an evening honoring their religious faith, two brothers were fatally shot by their older brother, authorities say. Abdulwahid,16, and Abdirahman Abdulaziz, 14, were both shot and killed in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday night after a Ramadan service, per KSHB News. The brothers were shot at 8th and Olive outside of their home around 11:30 p.m. They had just returned from the Somali Center of Kansas City where they both led prayers that evening.

  • U.S. and Britain tell China and Russia: the West is not over yet

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Group of Seven western democracies aims to court new allies to counter challenges from China and Russia without holding Beijing down and while pursuing more stable ties with the Kremlin, two of its top diplomats said on Monday. Ahead of the first in-person G7 foreign ministers meeting since 2019, U.S. President Joe Biden's secretary of state, Antony Blinken, sought to foster a message of multilateralism after four years of Twitter-diplomacy under Donald Trump variously shocked, bewildered and alarmed many Western allies. Founded in 1975 as a forum for the West’s richest nations to discuss crises such as the OPEC oil embargo, the G7 this week is discussing China and Russia as well as battling the COVID-19 pandemic and the spread of climate change.

  • Fears of a Chinese attack on Taiwan are growing, and Taiwan isn't sure who would help if it happened

    "This problem is much closer to us than most think," the new head of US Indo-Pacific Command said in March.

  • Billionaire commander and future space crewmates bond during Mount Rainier trek

    The road to space runs through … Mount Rainier? Shift4 Payments CEO Jared Isaacman, who’s paying for a trip to orbit as a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, thinks a three-day expedition on Washington state’s highest mountain with his future crewmates is a good way to prepare for three days of being cooped up in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. “We’re going to get comfortable getting uncomfortable,” he was quoted as saying in an Instagram post by John Kraus, the official photographer for Isaacman’s Inspiration4 space campaign. Over the weekend, Isaacman and the three other members of the… Read More

  • Curious pup with head stuck in wheel saved by Montana firefighters. Photos show how

    “When we say we’ve seen almost everything, occasionally we still get surprised with something new, like this weekend,” firefighters said.

  • Uber teams up with Arrival to make custom EV taxis

    Uber has teamed with UK-based auto manufacturer Arrival to create an electric vehicle specifically for ride-hailing purposes.

  • The first Crew Dragon mission finally returns home

    The four-person crew of the first formal Crew Dragon mission finally returned home in the early hours of Sunday morning, marking an end to an incredibly important journey. The crew was part of the first scientific mission for SpaceX's Crew Dragon after it was tested and delivered to NASA. The mission was a huge success, but some unfortunate weather delays forced the foursome to remain in space slightly longer than NASA had planned. It was the second time a Crew Dragon spacecraft returned to Earth with people aboard, following the crewed test flight to the ISS which lasted just a short time. The Crew Dragon had never spent this long in space, attached to the ISS, and while those things might seem insignificant, even the smallest changes are hugely important when a spacecraft is responsible for protecting human lives. Thankfully, Crew Dragon performed flawlessly, and the astronauts experienced a safe splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico. It's actually somewhat rare for a crew to return to Earth in the dark, but NASA had to opt for the soonest available return window after poor weather conditions delayed Crew Dragon's return by several days. The capsule touched the water at 2:56 am EDT. SpaceX's recovery ship picked up the astronauts and the capsule and headed back to dry land shortly thereafter. As NASA notes in a new blog post, the predawn splashdown was the first of a U.S. crewed spacecraft " since Apollo 8’s predawn return in the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 27, 1968, with NASA astronauts Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and Bill Anders." The landing was obviously great news for SpaceX but also a huge deal for NASA, which has long needed a capable spacecraft of its own for ferrying astronauts to and from the ISS. Crew Dragon is one of the products of the Commercial Crew Progam, and so far the only one. Boeing is still trying to get its Starliner off the ground after a ton of delays and setbacks. “Welcome home Victor, Michael, Shannon, and Soichi, and congratulations to the teams at NASA and SpaceX who worked so hard to ensure their safe and successful splashdown,” incoming NASA Administrator Sen. Bill Nelson said in a statement. “We’ve accomplished another incredible spaceflight for America and our commercial and international partners. Safe, reliable transportation to the International Space Station is exactly the vision that NASA had when the agency embarked on the commercial crew program.” NASA on the Commercial Crew Program: The goal of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program is safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation to and from the International Space Station. This has already been proven to provide additional research time and increase the opportunity for discovery aboard humanity’s testbed for exploration, including helping us prepare for human exploration of the Moon and Mars. It'll still be a while before we get to see Starliner in action, but once Boeing finally finishes that project, NASA will have no shortages of ways to get its astronauts into space.

  • Chinese Market Correction Was Healthy: Aberdeen’s Yeo

    May.03 -- Nicholas Yeo, head of China equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments, discusses the Chinese markets, and where he’s finding opportunity. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • Rare coin dropped by first English settlers to US found in Maryland fort excavation

    Archaeologists in Maryland have dug up a rare English coin they believe could have been dropped by one of the original colonists to America in 1634. The silver shilling, bearing the image of King Charles I, was discovered during an excavation at the site of an old fort in the city of St. Mary’s. The shilling has a maker’s mark on both sides, indicating it was struck in the royal mint in the Tower of London about 1633 or 1634, chief project archaeologist Travis Parno said. The reverse side of the coin shows a coat of arms and the Latin motto “Christo Auspice Regno” - I Reign Under the Auspices of Christ.