Parts of Highway 50 closed for police investigation, avoid area

(FOX40.COM) — Highway 50 in ⁦between Meyers and Pollock Pines (Sly Park Road) is closed because of an active police investigation.

Around 10:52 a.m., Caltrans reported that all vehicles must exit the highway near Meyers and Pollock Pines. California Highway Patrol officer reported a suspicious item located around the area and that they are is working with El Dorado County Sheriff on the investigation. There is no estimated time of reopening.

Additional details will be released as they become available.

