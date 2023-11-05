Parts of Iowa, Nebraska, and New York could see the northern lights Sunday night

Parts of Midwest and Northeast states may be able to see the northern lights Sunday night, according to an alert sent by the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center.

Forecasts by the Prediction Center show that residents as far south as Nebraska and central Iowa may be able to see the aurora borealis if conditions permit. The expansion of the lights is influenced by a coronal mass ejection from the sun sparking a strong geomagnetic storm.

NASA describes coronal mass ejections as "huge bubbles of coronal plasma threaded by intense magnetic field lines that are ejected from the Sun over the course of several hours." The space agency says they often look like "huge, twisted rope" and can occur with solar flares, or explosions on the sun's surface.

The view line for the astral occurrence will recede on Monday, as forecasts show that the southernmost reaches of the view line will clip central Minnesota.

The Prediction Center said in a release that the general public did not need to be concerned about the increase in geomagnetic activity but did notify infrastructure operators to, "take action to mitigate possible impacts."

The release also said that there may be some possible technological effects on the power grid and spacecraft.

The lights made a prelude appearance in the Northwest and corner of the country Sunday morning. Weather observers captured the lights in Washington and Wyoming.

But Sunday may not be the only chance that the conditions will be right for the aurora to make a southern appearance.

The solar forces that produce the gorgeous sky phenomena are predicted to peak next year at a more intense level than previously thought, forecasters from NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center announced Friday.

"Solar activity will increase more quickly and peak at a higher level than that predicted by an expert panel in December 2019," the prediction center said in a statement. "The updated prediction now calls for Solar Cycle 25 to peak between January and October of 2024.

