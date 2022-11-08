Parts of Iranian-made drones manufactured after 24 February, despite Iran's claims it did not supply them to Russia

The Defence Intelligence has reported that some parts of the downed Iranian-made drones were manufactured after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; therefore, Iran started supplying UAVs to Russia after 24 February.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine; representative of the intelligence Vasyl in the comment for Suspilne

Quote: "An airscrew for the Mohajer-6 UAV was manufactured only in February 2022. It was just manufactured. And it also took time to deliver it to the Russian Federation. That is, they were supplied this year."

Details: According to the Defence Intelligence representative, Iranian-made Mohajer is assembled from parts made in different countries. Most of the components are from the USA.

The UAV also has an Austrian-made engine and a Japan-made camera.

The intelligence officer has said that no Russian elements were found in a drone: "One element has an inscription in Farsi (a modern Persian language that has official status in Iran, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan). The visible-range camera is from Japan. The laser rangefinder was made in China. The aerial bomb is Iranian-made".

At the moment, Ukrainian specialists are studying how foreign components ended up in Iranian drones.

In addition, the Defence Intelligence employees have already transferred serial numbers and information about manufacturers of components to the partner countries.

Background:

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Hossein Amirabdollahian, publicly acknowledged that Tehran supplied attack drones to the Russian Federation, allegedly a few months before its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Robert Malley, the US Special Envoy for Iran, said that Tehran’s statement that it "had sent a limited number of drones to Russia in the months before the start of its invasion of Ukraine" is not true.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that providing weapons to wage a war of aggression in Ukraine and kill Ukrainian citizens makes Iran complicit in the crime of aggression, war crimes and terrorist acts of Russia against Ukraine. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba proposed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to terminate diplomatic relations with Iran because of the Iranian-made drones that Russia uses against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



