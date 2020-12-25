Parts of Kentucky blanketed with snow for Christmas morning

The Telegraph

Boris Johnson has "totally capitulated" on fishing in the EU trade deal negotiations, but both sides have compromised, EU diplomatic sources have claimed. On Thursday Mr Johnson finally accepted the bloc’s final offer of returning 25 percent of the value of fish caught in UK waters to British fishermen. It was a “big move”, sources said, because he had been demanding 35 percent of the value of the catch. French officials claimed that the British had made major last minute concessions. The UK and EU settled on a five and a half year transition period before annual negotiations over fishing opportunities would begin. There was satisfaction in Brussels at having forced the prime minister into the climbdown but anxiety he will not be able to sell the deal to hardline Brexiteers in his party. “It won’t be a total victory. It never is,” an EU diplomat said. “I am a little concerned that London has not got the landing rights for the deal with its constituents.” “Whatever happens will be presented as a great victory. The Europeans will yawn,” another source said before confidently predicting that Mr Johnson has the European Research Group of MPs “in his pocket”. “Every deal requires compromise and I do think the UK can compromise over fish as it is a short term arrangement anyway,” the first EU diplomat said. “If we didn’t have what we needed, it would be hard to see a deal coming together but a deal is never an all out rout.” The diplomat’s comments came as fishermen on both sides of the Channel bemoaned the deal that has been struck. Jim Portus, of the South Western Fish Producers' Organisation, said: “We are all sitting with our fingers crossed hoping for the best for January 1st. "Improved opportunities even a modicum of extra quotas and a staged transition would be welcome, so long as it is well defined and the EU can't wriggle out of it in a few years time." Frederic Cuvillier, the Mayor of Boulogne-sur-Mer, said: “ It is a relief for our fishermen, but what will be the impact on stocks? “Who, for example, will be handling the controls? And over what time?" "The only certainty today is that we need to find, during the transition period, more deals within the deal." Focus in Brussels is now switching to the approval process for the deal, which must be backed by EU leaders. That is expected to take place later this month in a video summit. Diplomatic sources said they expected leaders in Europe’s capitals to hold back from an enthusiastic celebration of the deal at this stage.