Parts of lakeshore pummeled with lake-effect snow

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several communities along the lakeshore saw over a foot of fresh lake-effect snow Saturday.

A band of intense lake-effect moved onshore early Saturday and continued through the afternoon, bringing near-whiteout conditions and snowfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour to areas mainly west of US-31 in Ottawa county and M-40 in Allegan county.

Given the fluffy nature of lake-effect and the rate at which it fell, several places have a lot to dig out. Travel was also still slow with plows working to clear roadways as of Saturday evening.

The heaviest snow fell in a swath from Holland to Bloomingdale.

The communities of Holland, Fennville, Hamilton and Bloomingdale were among the hardest hit, receiving more than a foot in spots.

This band of lake-effect is the same band that produced potentially historic snowfall in parts of northwest Indiana on Friday. Michigan City, Indiana received 35 inches of snow, with multiple other communities in La Porte county receiving well over two feet.

The lake-effect band has since diminished and mostly snow-free conditions are expected in West Michigan for Sunday.

