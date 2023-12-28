Parts of Navarre Road SW and Market Avenue S in Canton to close for 11th Street project

The 11th Street SE realignment project will close Navarre Road SW, from Cleveland Avenue SW to Cherry Avenue SE, and Market Avenue S, from Meek Place SW to Buckeye Place SW, for roughly eight months, beginning Jan. 2.

CANTON − A $12 million road realignment project will close sections of Navarre Road SW and Market Avenue S until at least this summer.

Beginning Tuesday, Navarre Road SW, from Cleveland Avenue SW to Cherry Avenue SE, and Market Avenue S, from Meek Place SW to Buckeye Place SW, will be closed for eight months.

The construction project includes straightening 11th Street SE between Market Avenue S and Cherry Avenue SE, adding a roundabout at Market, improving the intersection at Cherry and upgrading the storm sewer, sanitary sewer, waterlines and streetscape elements along the road.

Officials with the Canton City Engineering Department have said the project – its most expensive project started in 2023 – is a priority because 11th Street serves as a major southern entrance point from Route 30.

Detours will be posted.

