Parts of North Georgia have potential for snow, ice through Tuesday

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning and winter storm advisory Sunday for several counties in northwest and far northeast Georgia.

The worst of the weather is expected in Georgia's northernmost counties, from Dade to Fannin counties.

The NWS predicts "a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and and rain" overnight Sunday until Tuesday morning. Snow and sleet accumulations up to an inch are possible and ice accumulations up to 0.1 inches are possible.

Subfreezing temperatures as low as the low 20s and upper teens are possible across the region.

[!Winter Weather UPDATE 1/14/2024 6:30PM!]

Important Forecast Updates due to latest guidance:



-Winter Storm Warning extended to include Whitfield, Murray, and Fannin Counties.



Winter Storm Warning extended to include Whitfield, Murray, and Fannin Counties. Winter Weather Advisory extended to include Cherokee, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties.

Winter weather, snow, freezing temperatures around the U.S.

A deep freeze that settled in across much of the nation Sunday threatened to wallop dozens of states with snow and ice, bring freezing temperatures as far south as Florida and create chaos for travelers, football fans and even voters in the Iowa Caucuses.

Wind chill advisories or warnings were in effect Sunday for more than 100 million Americans, and over 44 million were under a winter weather advisory. Much of the country faced temperatures 20-40 degrees below normal. Parts of North Dakota could see "life-threatening wind chills as low as 60 below zero," the NWS said.

A winter storm with snow and ice will threaten the mid-Atlantic and New England from Monday night to Tuesday night, AccuWeather said. The storm, and a wall of arctic air, is expected to ride the jet stream across most of the nation over the next few days.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Weather in Georgia: Freezing temps, snow, ice possible in northern counties