Parts of northern China brace for more COVID-19 lockdowns and curbs

Medical worker collects a swab from a resident at a nucleic acid testing site in Lanzhou
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Parts of northern China are bracing for more COVID-19 curbs as a wave of cases raises concerns of a broader outbreak, with three areas enforcing lockdowns, some schools halting classes, and an aerospace firm delaying work on a rocket project.

China reported 13 new domestically transmitted cases for Oct. 20, bringing the total number since Oct. 16 to 42, data from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed on Thursday.

Alxa Left Banner, a small administrative division in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia, said late on Wednesday it had imposed a lockdown and would test its population of 180,000, after the city of Erenhot and a division called Ejina Banner barred people from leaving amid local outbreaks.

The lockdowns are small compared with the one seen during early 2020 in the much larger, denser city of Wuhan.

The latest cluster, involving mostly northern and northwestern China, has reached the capital, Beijing, and the neighbouring Hebei province, where officials pledged stringent measures against the virus as they stepped up preparations for the 2022 Winter Olympics Games in February.

The one local case reported in Beijing on Oct. 19 was the first since August.

In Hebei, the city of Xingtai, about a six-hour drive from Zhangjiakou city, which will co-host the Games with Beijing, reported two local asymptomatic infections, which China classifies separately from confirmed cases, for Oct. 20.

In northwestern Gansu province, where nine local confirmed cases have been reported in the past week, primary and high schools in the provincial capital of Lanzhou, as well as in one county in Jiuquan city, have suspended offline classes.

Jiuquan, where the state frequently launches rockets, has yet to detect any local cases, but authorities have halted cultural events such as exhibitions.

Expace, a state-backed aerospace firm, said on Tuesday that it had postponed work on a mission involving the Kuaizhou 1-A rocket in Jiuquan as part of epidemic control. Staffers were required to enter a "semi-lockdown" mode and avoid contact with the outside.

Officials have not disclosed how people became infected in the latest cases.

Many of the infected had travelled across provinces before their diagnoses, prompting a flurry of cities to track and test their close contacts.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo, Roxanne Liu and Liangping Gao; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Gerry Doyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-China's self-inflicted slowdown tests Beijing's reform resolve

    As China raced ahead of major rival economies from the COVID-19 induced slump last year, Beijing saw a chance to push through tough measures targeting debt-ridden developers as well as industrial polluters and tech giants. President Xi Jinping's bold reforms are aimed at reducing the economy's reliance on property and debt, channelling more resources into high-tech manufacturing and creating a greener, more equal economy. But slowing momentum in the world's second-largest economy underscores the risks and poses a test to Xi's resolve to implement his plans.

  • DETR to get $54M boost from federal bucks for system upgrade

    Nevada's struggling unemployment system will get a boost thanks to a big check from the federal government.

  • Exclusive - EU decision on Russia's Sputnik V shot 'impossible' this year - source

    The EU drug regulator is unlikely to decide whether to approve Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine until at least the first quarter of 2022 because some data needed for the review is still missing, a source with knowledge of the matter said. "An EMA decision by the end of the year is now absolutely impossible," the source said, referring to the European Medicines Agency. The EMA, which launched its formal review of the Russian vaccine in March, had previously been expected to decide in May or June whether to approve use of the vaccine in the bloc.

  • Baby Grace Warrior Poses With a Water Dragon In Cute New Selfie

    Babies and animals go together like peas in a pod, right? When we see pictures like the one Chandler Powell recently posted on Instagram we tend to agree. In the newest snap, Grace Warrior is posing with an Australian water dragon, a lizard species native to Australia, and she looks absolutely thrilled. “When the water […]

  • Russia reports cases of more contagious COVID-19 variant - reports

    Russia has reported some COVID-19 infections with a new coronavirus variant believed to be even more contagious than the Delta one, the RIA news agency said on Thursday. It is possible that the AY.4.2 variant will spread widely, RIA quoted the state consumer watchdog's senior researcher Kamil Khafizov as saying. That could cause the rate of new COVID-19 cases, already at record highs in Russia, to rise even further.

  • China: The patriotic 'ziganwu' bloggers who attack the West

    Their scathing posts have shot them to fame amid rising nationalist fervour - but they toe a fine line.

  • Arriving in fighter jet, S.Korea's Moon urges defence industry growth

    South Korea should redouble its efforts to become a global defence industry leader, President Moon Jae-in told a military expo in the outskirts of Seoul on Wednesday, after landing at the site in an air force fighter jet. The military display came a day after North Korea test fired a ballistic missile https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nkorea-says-it-conducted-successful-missile-test-submarine-kcna-2021-10-19 from a submarine.

  • Trump announces launch of his very own social media site

    Nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he's launching a new media company with its own social media platform. Trump says his goal in launching the Trump Media & Technology Group and its “Truth Social" app is to create a rival to the Big Tech companies that have shut him out and denied him the megaphone that was paramount to his national rise. “We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced," he said in a statement.

  • Rio Tinto announces bold $7.5 billion spend to halve carbon emissions by 2030; shares fall

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto announced on Wednesday a $7.5 billion plan to reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2030, a reduction three times greater than its previous target, but shares fell as investors reacted to the higher spend. As steel and iron ore producers continue their push to cut carbon emissions in line with global climate commitments by 2050, Rio said it sought to halve its scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions - direct emissions by the company and certain types of indirect emissions, respectively - by the end of the decade. Rio brought forward its target to 2025 for a 15% reduction in emissions from 2018 levels, five years faster than it had previously targeted.

  • Australia branded worst climate performer ahead of UN summit

    Australia was the worst climate performer among comparable developed countries since nations pledged in the 2015 Paris agreement to take action to limit global warming, a think tank said Thursday ahead of a key climate conference in Scotland later this month. The U.N. summit in Glasgow, known as COP26, will bring together thousands of diplomats, scientists and environmental campaigners to assess progress since nations agreed in the Paris accord to limit warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit). The meeting in Glasgow is widely seen as the last chance to hold global warming to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels.

  • Explainer-Net zero: just patching over emissions or path for saving planet?

    More than 190 countries committed in 2015 to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels in an effort to stave off the worst effects of climate change such as drought, flooding and loss of species. Scientists say bringing global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions to 'net zero' by 2050 is the way to meet the central goal of the Paris Agreement, although it was left to individual states to work out how to achieve what they signed up to. Some such as Britain and France have enshrined a net zero 2050 target into law, while many other countries and countless companies have stated policies aiming for net zero by 2050.

  • Why Flying Carbon Class To COP26 Is More Expensive Than Taking the Train

    In less than two weeks, leaders from 196 countries and around 25,000 delegates, activists and protestors will descend on the Scottish city of Glasgow for the United Nation’s 26th global climate summit, or COP26. It is no small irony that most of them will travel by air, the most carbon intensive form of travel, emitting six times more CO2 per passenger mile than taking the train. Within Europe, where low-cost airlines dominate the market, the price difference makes it almost unaffordable to take the train from one capital to another.

  • Chevron (CVX) Sets Net-Zero Goal, Includes End-User Emissions

    Chevron (CVX) pledged to cut carbon intensity by 5% within 2028 relative to 2016, including emissions from the combustion of products (such as jet fuel and gasoline) it sells to end-users.