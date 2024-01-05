Parts of SoCal under frost advisories as temperatures plummet to near freezing

An extra blanket may be required for your sleep the next few nights, as multiple frost advisories are set to take effect in different parts of Southern California.

A Frost Advisory will go into place in Calabasas and Agoura Hills at midnight Friday, the National Weather Service said. A Freeze Watch for the area will follow late Friday night and last through Saturday morning.

Video shows man claiming to be famous bite, kick officer during arrest at bank

“Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” NWS said.

Parts of the Inland Empire will also be under a Frost Advisory on Friday and Saturday mornings from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The cities in the I.E. forecast to experience the coldest temperatures are Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario, Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga and Corona, weather officials said.

Communities at higher elevations saw snowy conditions this week, prompting the California Highway Patrol to issue a warning on social media telling drivers to “please slow down.”

Drivers from Las Vegas to L.A. hit near-whiteout conditions

Travelers were seen dusting snow off their cars on Thursday morning near the Grapevine after the area received more than an inch overnight.

In Calabasas, people were seen outside on Thursday evening in heavy coats as wind gradually picked up as the night went on; one man told KTLA 5’s Chris Wolfe that the weather wasn’t “crisp,” but rather “biting.”

Another man recommended turning on the fireplace, while a young girl he was with said she was planning to stay under her blankets for the whole night.

The National Weather Service recommends that individuals avoid mountain travel late Saturday and Sunday and bring winter emergency supplies in case of road delays.

Authorities find 40 stolen iPhones dumped on East L.A. freeway

Snow is forecast to fall as low as 3,000 feet, NWS said, which may lead to mountain road delays or closures near the Grapevine.

For the most up to date weather forecast for your community, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.