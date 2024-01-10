Parts of South Shore littered with downed trees, underwater after rain, wind storm blows through

Parts of the South Shore are littered with downed trees and underwater after a strong rain and wind storm blew through overnight.

Cohasset schools will operate on a two-hour delay Wednesday due to downed trees and power outages, Cohasset police announced.

2-hour delay for @Cohassetk-12 schools today due to trees down and power issues. pic.twitter.com/KkXm7yLgMX — Cohasset Police (@CohassetPolice) January 10, 2024

National Grid said bout 200 customers were without power in Cohasset after trees were toppled in the area of Pond Street near Lantern Lane and Bancroft Road.

A downed tree on Pond St. in Cohasset has been cut up and cleared from the road. National Grid is reporting about 200 customers in this area are without power this morning but crews are on scene now to address that. Cohasset Public Schools are opening on a 2-hour delay @boston25 pic.twitter.com/CRVx547tVZ — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) January 10, 2024

Other towns on the South Shore are also dealing with power issues and flooding.

The National Weather Service reported minor flooding from Massachusetts Bay from the overnight rain.

Ahead of the storm, town officials urged people to stay off the roads and stay vigilant for any splashover or localized flooding Wednesday morning.

Some parts of 123, Main Street into Cornet Stetson Road, were almost underwater, getting to the point of being impassable.

Scituate had at least two areas without power.

National Grid reports about 80 people are without power in the Satuit Trail area and 44 customers are affected around the Wheeler Park Drive area.

The town reminds people to avoid downed power lines and fallen trees.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

