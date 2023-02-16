Parts of special grand jury report released, jurors believe one or more witnesses committed perjury

Sections have been released from a report by a special purpose grand jury investigating criminal possible interference into Georgia’s 2020 election.

The grand juror submitted its report in January after eight months of intense investigation into the allegations against former President Donald Trump and his allies.

The grand jurors investigated everything from the now infamous phone call from Trump to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, to the false allegations of voter fraud made by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani in a state Senate subcommittee, to the meeting of false electors inside the state capitol.

On Monday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ordered the partial release of the report’s introduction, conclusion and a section where grand jurors expressed concerns that some witnesses may have lied under oath.

Channel 2 Action News obtained a copy of the documents Thursday. According to the introduction, the grand jury wrote they found “by a unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 election that could result in overturning that election.”

In a section regarding testimony, a majority of the grand jury believed one or more witnesses perjured themselves. The document does not list who those witnesses are, but the grand jury recommends those witnesses be indicted for “such crimes where the evidence is compelling.”

The special grand jury doesn’t have the power to indict, only to investigate. It is now up to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on whether or not to pursue criminal charges.

