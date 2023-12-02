Parts of Sunland Park, Santa Teresa remain under water advisory

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Parts of Sunland Park and Santa Teresa remain under a water advisory on Saturday, Dec. 2, according to an update provided by Dona Ana County Government Center on its Facebook page.

Here is the notice that was posted, on behalf of the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority:

While the pH levels are dropping, we are still advising residents in the affected areas to NOT to use the water coming out of the faucets for drinking, washing dishes, or bathing.

Water advisory issued for Santa Teresa, Sunland Park

The health and well-being of CRRUA customers is our top priority. In an effort to maximize our resources, thank you in advance for your patience as we prioritize getting water to the most vulnerable populations such as the elderly and financially distressed. Your respect and consideration during this process will help us make sure we are all safe and are providing water quickly to those who need it most.

The following areas in Sunland Park and Santa Teresa, NM are still impacted:

Valencia Park

Villa Valencia

Mason Farms

The Grove

Edgemont

Casas Lindas

Bluffs

Tuscan Ridge

CRRUA customers may pick up bottled water TODAY (Saturday, Dec. 2) at:

*The Sports Complex – 4700 McNutt Rd., Santa Teresa, NM from 1- 5 p.m.

CRRUA personnel is continuing to monitor pH Levels of water supply to impacted areas and will provide frequent updates like this one until the system has returned to normal pH levels.

For questions or more information, please call CRRUA at 915-238-8742 or 575-649-9349 or visit https://crrua.org.

